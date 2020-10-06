If cupcakes are a treat, doughnuts are comfort food.

Olivia O’Neal, the owner of Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop on South First Street, has opened a doughnut shop at 2406 Manor Road in the space that formerly housed the second location of her popular bakery that specializes in cakes, cupcakes and cookies.

Earlier this year, O’Neal closed the second location of the bakeshop to focus the operations in a single store, but she still had the lease to the Manor Road store, according to Eater Austin.

She’d been planning a doughnut shop for sometime in the future, but when the cupcake shop closed, she decided to speed up the concept.

Lola’s Donuts, named for her grandmother, Dolores, are sold via takeout only via online preorders. Each week, orders open at noon on Tuesdays, and during opening week last week, they sold out in an hour. They reserve some doughnuts for walk-up orders between 8 a.m. and noon.

In addition to traditional doughnut flavors, customers can find apple cider cake doughnuts and a brown butter-glazed cruller made with pâte à choux. She’s also selling seasonal spins on the shop’s signature brioche doughnut, including pumpkin spice, maple-praline-bacon, animal cookie and a brioche doughnut stuffed with candy apple or raspberry jam filling.