Latter Rain COGIC honors pastor, wife

SHERMAN — Latter Rain Church of God in Christ will celebrate the anniversary of its pastor and wife, James and Annie Ezell this weekend.

Missionary Mandy Martin of Cedar Hill will speak at 6 p.m. Saturday and the Rev. Jamie Erby of Haworth, Oklahoma will speak at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The church is located at 823 S. Gribble St. in Sherman.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church hosts Sunday breakfast

DENISON — Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 530 W. Walker St., Denison, will be putting on a breakfast from 8:45-9:30 a.m. each Sunday during the month of March.

St. Emmanuel COGIC honors pastor, wife

DENISON — St. Emmanuel Church of God in Christ will celebrate the 9th anniversary of Elder Larry and First Lady Carolyn Polk with appreciation services. The theme will be, “Godly Leaders, Faithful Servant” based on Colossians 3:22-24.

Pastor Robert Williams of Open Door COGIC will speak at 7:30 p.m. Friday with his church members attending as guests. Other guest churches will include Alpha and Omega Missionary Baptist Church of Denison, Greater Moore’s Chapel COGIC of Allen and First Pinnacle COGIC of McKinney.

Supt. Roy Smith of Mt. Sinai COGIC in Dallas will speak at 3:30 p.m. Sunday with his church members attending as guests. Other guest churches will include Greater Coffey Memorial COGIC of Denison, Mt. Carmel COGIC of Sherman, Greater North Park COGIC of Dallas and Rosser Sanctuary COGIC of Rosser.

St. Emmanuel COGIC is located at 411 N. York Ave. in Denison.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church holds community fish fry

SHERMAN — St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will hold its community fish fry beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.

Cost is $8.25 per plate with proceeds going to the Crisis Center.

The church is located at 401 S. Crockett in Sherman.

Mount Olive Baptist Church holds black and white banquet

DENISON — Mount Olive Baptist Church Senior Pastor Alton E. Blakely will be honored by the pastor’s aid society at the church’s 23rd black and white banquet at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sherman Municipal Building.

Superintendent M. Clerkley of Lighthouse COGIC of Dallas will be the speaker. After high school, Clerkley studied religion at Bishop College and served as assistant pastor and in other capacities at the Friendly Temple COGIC in Fort Worth. Clerkley has also served as the district YPWW president, at the state level and in several capacities in the Northeast Jurisdiction.

The Isom Singers of Arlington will be the guest gospel group.

The Sherman Municipal Building is located at 220 W. Mulberry St. in Sherman.

Denison City-wide Ministerial Alliance hosts fellowship

DENISON — The Denison City-wide Alliance will host its second Sunday night fellowship at 6 p.m. Sunday at Hopewell Baptist Church.

Bethel Community Baptist Church Pastor Michael Braxton will be the speaker.

Hopewell Baptist Church is located at 600 W. Bond St. in Denison.

Southside Baptist Church honors pastor

DENISON — Southside Baptist Church will honor the Rev. Keith Taylor and his 33 years as pastor by hosting at a reception after the 6 p.m. Sunday worship service.

The church is located at 3500 S. Park Ave. in Denison.

New Birth Cathedral of Praise hosts conference

SHERMAN — New Birth Cathedral of Praise will host its 19th annual men’s and women’s conference March 9-10. The theme will be, “A Church with Integrity.”

Continental breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. Saturday, with the conference beginning at 9 .m. Speakers will include Temesha Evans, ministers Frank Carro and Charita Howard.

The conference will resume at 3 p.m. Sunday with Progressive Baptist Church Pastor Craig Davis as speaker.

New Birth Cathedral of Praise is located at 2310 N. Travis St. in Sherman.

Reflecting His Glory Gospel Church hosts guest ministers

DENISON — Reflecting His Glory Gospel Church will host Scott and Ann Hawkins, founders of Empowered Ministries of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Anna Hawkins will speak at the women’s ministry event at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Scott Hawkins will speak during worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Reflecting His Glory Gospel Church is located at 201 Lum Lane in Denison.