Jack Becker is a Librarian at Texas Tech University Libraries and is the editor of Caprock Chronicles. He can be reached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. This week's article is by Dr. Elissa Stroman, who is the Audio/Visual Unit Manager at the Southwest Collection. Her essay is on oral history interviews recalling the 1918 flu pandemic on the South Plains.

The Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library at Texas Tech University has over 6,500 oral history recordings, many of which are life history interviews with early settlers to this region that discuss various 20th Century topics including the 1918 Spanish flu.

Little historical research has been published regarding the impact the 1918 flu had on the South Plains, but through these oral histories, we have a glimpse of the flu’s lasting legacy. The flu hit Texas in late September and slowly expanded throughout the fall and winter.

Lubbock Mayor C.E. Parks closed all schools and public gatherings between Oct. 15 and Nov, 2, 1918. Elsewhere on the South Plains, many schools shut down sometime around Thanksgiving and did not reopen until 1919. A common theme in interviews was that the flu spread from sick people who traveled to other towns, taking the virus with them.

Our interviewees recall how quickly it ravaged less-developed Texas boomtowns like Ranger and Thurber, where a diverse number of people lived in close proximity to each other. Yet the flu spread steadily through the rural South Plains region. With many families living on small individual farms, interviewees recalled they avoided the worst of the flu by self-quarantining and sustaining themselves on their own crops and few trips to town.

At the time Lubbock was a small but growing town, with two newly built hospitals: the West Texas Sanitarium in 1916 and the Lubbock Sanitarium in early 1918. At this time doctors made house calls. Dr. M.C. Overton (owner of the land east of Texas Tech which now bears his name) worked around the clock when the flu hit; drivers enabled him to sleep in-between house calls.

The underlying problem with the 1918 flu (and with COVID-19) is the lack of a reliable treatment. No shots or vaccines helped slow the spread, keep fevers down, or relieve headaches. There was no penicillin or sulfa drugs, and interviewees spoke of various treatments attempted (like aspirin or quinine) with varying levels of success. One man swore he survived by eating a raw onion every morning for breakfast.

After working with malaria patients for years, one doctor treated patients with small doses of calomel (a mercury chloride mineral that is highly poisonous in large doses). Some tried cloths soaked in a menthol-like solution to cool the fevers. Others suggested adults drink a glass of milk with two tablespoons whiskey.

In 1980, Mrs. C.G. Bloom recalled how she found her six-month-old baby blue and lifeless from a fever three mornings in a row. But a bath of warm water mixed with a bit of whiskey revived her infant. Overwhelmingly, the only course of action was to stay in bed and sleep, opening windows and allowing in fresh air.

Hopefully, if you were ill, your family would be well enough to take care of you. But often entire families became infected; neighbors deposited food on front porches to ensure they had sustenance. Mothers took care of their children and households while simultaneously fighting the virus, frequently causing them to relapse or stay sick longer.

In the end, the worst flu cases turned into pneumonia; then doctors were forced to insert a tube into patients’ rib cages to drain the excessive fluids from their lungs. Others were fitted with thick, padded pneumonia jackets that kept their chests warm.

1918 was a harsh time on the South Plains. A drought in the spring and an exceptionally hot summer was followed by a very hard winter. Many ranchers spent late 1918 tending to cattle to ensure they did not freeze to death during the day, only to return home to families battling the flu.

Interviewees spoke of how the flu seemed to hit younger men the hardest. In 1978 Perry Everett described “big, stout men” who “you didn’t think anything could kill them” often succumbed to the flu. Harry Kelley remarked “it seemed like the larger a person was, the more healthy they were, the more likely they’d go down with this thing.”

Edith Courtney Sanders told a story of a Floydada boy who “took it and died right off.” A bad blizzard combined with so many deaths, forced people in Floydada to use a sled to carry his casket to the cemetery. On Christmas Day 1918, five Floydada residents were buried. Interviews also mention how the Floydada courthouse became a hospital.

There is comfort in knowing that our forbearers survived a global pandemic under far worse conditions than we are experiencing: poor weather compounded with lack of medical advancements or other technological resources.

Though most survivors of the 1918 flu pandemic are no longer alive, their voices live on in the Southwest Collection’s oral history recordings, a testament to the resiliency of West Texans. Together, we can work to take care of one another.