I love gardens for their beauty and the accompanying enjoyment and relaxation that I get from them. While working in corporate America they helped me decompress and reduce stress both while working in them as well as simply viewing them. Although I now live a less stressful life, they still sooth and mellow me from today’s rapidly paced world.

At this time of the year I also enjoy knock your socks off pleasant, unique scents. My gardens are a symphony of fragrance for weeks in spring.

The earliest bloomers with fragrance are some of the daffodils (Narcissus species). Most do not have fragrance, but some do. Those in the early garden are preceded by paperwhites that I force in the house during the winter, which produce a strong scent that I enjoy.

The daffodils are followed by a crabapple tree which, when flowering, has a nice but weak scent. A few years ago, I had two flowering plums which have far more fragrance than the crabapples, but these are both gone now.

Next are the pinks (Dianthus species) and the dame’s rocket (Hesperis matronalis). Both last longer and are more fragrant than the daffodils. While the pinks are short plants of varying heights up to about 12”, the dame’s rocket tops out at about 3 1/2‘.

My earliest bearded irises do not have much fragrance but the next to bloom can nearly overpower you with their abundant, sweet smell. These are some very common but unknown species that I transplanted from my mother’s gardens after moving back to Amarillo.

Normally shortly after these irises begin to bloom scented roses (Rosa species) and snowball bushes (Viburnum opulus ‘Sterile’) begin a long period of bloom followed shortly by mock orange (Philadelphus species). I have five different species of Philadelphus which bloom at slightly different times thus providing a longer period of their sweet scent. This year the roses did not bloom due to the late freeze.

Finally, the warm weather chocolate flower (Berlandiera lyrata) bloom. A small bed of only chocolate flower will knock your socks off with the smell of chocolate. These drought tolerant plants will bloom all summer, opening their blooms and releasing their scent only in the morning.

Plants likely developed their fragrances at the very least to help them attract pollinators as well as to repel potential invaders. Chrysanthemums, for example, attract pollinators with their scent while also repelling certain herbivores that might otherwise harm them.

Plants can release their scents differently with some that can be smelled all the time while in bloom. Some release their scent only in the morning, others only in the afternoon, and still others only at night. People interpret scents differently also. As an example, some like the smell of marigolds and paperwhites and some do not.

Although there is fragrance in the gardens in virtually all seasons, spring is when it is best in my gardens. Like picking plants for bloom, another consideration is picking them for their scent.