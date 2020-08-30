• Westminster Presbyterian Church: Westminster Presbyterian Church has in-person and live streaming service on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Both services are available to watch from the church’s website at wpcama.com, click on Sermons. If you would like to participate in person, please bring a mask. We are following both local and federal guidelines concerning gatherings, sanitation and distancing. Childcare and youth activities are available. Children and youth are welcome to stay in the service as well. Church is located at 2525 Wimberly Road.

• Paramount Baptist Church: Paramount Baptist Church, continues to gather for safe, socially distanced, in-person worship gatherings. English services are at 9 and 11 a.m. The Spanish language service is at 3 p.m. Space is limited — therefore, reservations are required each week by going to www.paramount.org/RSVP.

• Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church of Amarillo: In-person worship services at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing. Individually pre-packaged elements will be served during communion. To make reservations for a service you wish to attend, call the church office at 359-9483. The service also will be available on the church’s website on Sunday evenings at https://www.beautifulsavioramarillo.org.videos.

• First Christian Church: First Christian Church, 3001 Wolflin Ave., in-person worship services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing. Individually pre-packaged elements will be served during communion. The service also will be available on YouTube and the church’s Facebook page. The Rev. Dr. Jacob Miller, associate minister, is leading a new study on "James and Jude: Brothers of Jesus" at noon on Thursdays in the sanctuary. It will continue to Sept. 10 and include study of both epistles. Everyone is reminded to wear a mask.

• Covenant Presbyterian Church: 1400 Wolflin Ave., requires the wearing of masks, available at the church, in its worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Wearing of gloves is no longer required. For more information, call 806-376-5244.

• Power Church: Three services; 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Hand sanitizing stations outside and inside the church in various places. Facemasks optional. We will not provide facemasks. At the end of our service, an organized exit.

• Trinity Fellowship: Family Worship and Prophetic Nights: Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at every campus (no childcare available). Families can sit together with two empty seats on either side of them. Onsite Sunday services will continue with 100% capacity with physical distancing. Visit TFC.org/Campuses for service times near you. Digital weekend services (Church Online) on Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on all platforms.

• Anna Street Church: Sunday morning worship services at 10:30 a.m. If you want to hear the service but don’t want to enter the building, services also will be broadcast to the parking lot. Tune your car radio to 100.1 FM to hear the service. Sunday Bible study, 9:45 a.m., Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m.

• Southwest Church of Christ: Open for in-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. If you join us for in-person worship, sit together as families 6 feet apart from other families. Do not remove tape from rows. These are not available for seating. No hugs or handshakes. Please wear a mask for your neighbor.

• First Baptist Church: Gathering again at 12th and Tyler for worship. Morning service times are 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Evening service will remain broadcast/stream only at 6 p.m. Due to limited ability to social distance in classrooms, Bible Study/ Sunday School, and other activities will continue with the online formats only. Childcare will not be provided. Worship attenders are welcome to bring their children into the sanctuary (babies included). Safe distancing practiced and face masks encouraged. Today — College Sunday Morning Bible Study; Teacher Rally for Sunday Morning Bible Study workers (pm)

• Polk Street United Methodist: Due to social distancing requirements, currently having worship services on Sunday mornings at 8:30 and 11. For now, both services are in our sanctuary, and we're not meeting downstairs in the Fellowship Center.

• First Presbyterian Church: Due to social distancing requirements, we are currently having worship services on Sunday mornings at 8:30 and 11. For now, both services are in our sanctuary, and we're not meeting downstairs in the Fellowship Center.

• Bell Avenue Church of Christ: 1600 Bell St., has resumed its Sunday morning worship services at 9:30 a.m. Amarillo residents also may continue to live stream services by visiting www.bellavenue.org and clicking the media tab. A midweek adult class also will be posted to its Facebook page by 7 p.m. each Wednesday. For additional inquiries, contact the church office at 355-2351.

• Bible Believers Baptist Church: 10 a.m. Bible study, 11 a.m. preaching, and 7 p.m. for Sunday evening services. Live streaming and archived messages on website biblebelieversbaptist.com. TV Broadcast KZBZ, at 10 a.m. cable channel 6, or 10.2 over regular airwaves. Radio program "The Bible Says," at 9 a.m. on 1440AM, KPUR.

• Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church: Resumed both morning and evening worship services at normal times. Sunday Worship — To accommodate those who cannot come to worship in person, both worship services will be live streamed to our YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel and "ring" the notification bell to ensure you are alerted when the stream goes live. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYV3TNTeWd1278byaIzgNIQ Other Church Activities —Sunday School, Wednesday night meetings, and Fellowship events remain canceled until further notice.

• Central Church of Christ: Fully open. Planning for the next phases in transition as a church from scattered to gathered. Target stages are all dependent on COVID-19 developments, directives from local leaders and public health officials, and common sense timing. Targeting today to begin providing children's programming (nursery through 5th grade) during the entire worship service. Planning an adult Wednesday night Bible class series to begin Sept. 2. And we're wanting to start Sunday morning Bible classes for all ages sometime in mid or late September. Bring your own mask and wear it while inside the church building. (We'll provide masks for those without.; roper social distancing; individually packaged communion kits; half the pews will be open for seating.

• Church of Christ at the Colonies: Has returned to one service only at 9:30 a.m., with following guidelines (asking attendees to be assigned alphabetically by last name). At conclusion of service promptly exit to allow cleaning of auditorium. Observe social distancing. No Bible classes, attended nursery, Sunday evening services, small groups, Wednesday night services or fellowship dinners.

• Second Baptist Church: Wear a mask when entering or leaving; safe distancing; use hand hygiene; limit use of bathrooms (practice good hand washing); no beverages or food in the building; deposit tithes and gifts in marked boxes; listen to and cooperate with designated ushers; follow instructions of parking lot attendants.

• Olsen Park Church of Christ: Assemble at 10 a.m., maintaining social distancing guidelines with individual Lord’s Supper elements provided, extra hand sanitizers and televisions in other rooms. Live streaming also will continue Sunday at 10 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m.

• Hillside Christian Churches: "Regatherings" open: Dalhart, Pampa, Amarillo Northwest, Amarillo South, Amarillo West, Canyon, Amarillo North Grand. Kids and student environments not open for the time being. Children of all ages are invited to attend main worship service. Seats in the auditorium available in every other row, three seats in between individuals/families; physical distancing (6 feet apart); masks preferred, but not mandatory, available for anyone who wants one; protocols for sanitizing and disinfecting before, in-between, and after all services. If you don’t feel well, or have health concerns, stay home and join us at Hillside Online.

• Arden Road Baptist Church: All Sunday School, children's ministries and nurseries have resumed. Service times: Sundays, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school, 10:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, 7 p.m.

