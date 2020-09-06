This coming Monday, America will honor labor by taking the day off. Although this may seem ironic, what better way is there to celebrate work than savoring the fruits of our labors?

Like food and shelter, downtime is an essential reward for our efforts. While rest is an end in itself, I also believe it serves as an indispensable means to greater things. In fact, I would argue it is the key foundation for all of mankind’s progress.

When you think about it, every innovation has been driven by our desire to become lazy. From television remotes that ease the burden of changing channels to automatic transmissions that shift our gears, evidence of our motivation to eradicate toil is everywhere. Without this commendable desire, we would probably still be living in caves.

Therefore, in the interest of commemorating Labor Day and advancing civilization, I thought it would be fitting to write about products that make life easier:

• Baggy holder: Although it’s a small thing, the innate floppiness of bags sometimes makes the act of filling one a larger undertaking than it has any right to be (I mean, seriously, could one of the sides just stay up for even a second?). Like an extra set of hands, the baggy holder keeps a ziploc bag open while you fill it! For details: www.jokari.com/collections/jokari-solutions-gadgets/products/baggy-opener.

• Cherry pitter: From childhood, I always loved watermelon, but never liked the seeds. Back in the day, I actually fantasized about seedless watermelon. Twenty years later, they started showing up in supermarkets and it was even better than I imagined. Being greedy, one of my other dreams has been for a seedless cherry. While that may be a bridge too far, I think that anyone who comes up with this innovation will win all the marbles. In the meantime, a pitter makes the process of eating cherries a lot quicker and easier. OXO makes a good one: www.oxo.com/products/preparing/fruit-vegetable-tools/cherry-olive-pitter.

• Boil-over safeguard: While a watched pot is never supposed to boil, leaving a pot unattended can lead to unwanted boil-overs! To bypass this, place a boil-over safeguard over your pot. If the water reaches boiling point, the excess water overflows into the inner rings of the lid, and prevents potentially damaging your stove, or extinguishing the flames on a gas top! Several retailers offer this product: https://bit.ly/3gMYRXX.

• WD40 EZ Reach: While it loosens bolts that are annoyingly stuck, WD40 can also be irritating in its own right. For instance, even though every can comes with a straw to help aim the spray, how often does the straw stay put and not get lost? Adding insult to injury, many lubrication points require holding cans at such an angle that the spray won’t come out anyway. To address these shortcomings, WD40 introduced the EZ Reach that allows you to accurately spray the lubricant in previously unreachable spots. Even more convenient, it can be brought at practically any retailer. For more information, go to https://wd40.com/products/multi-use/aerosol/ez-reach.

• Zip–It: Outside of those who don’t have any hair at all, everyone experiences the time honored ritual of unclogging a shower drain. While there is more than one way to skin this cat, I think I stumbled across the easiest method when I found a product called a "Zip-It". Since a picture is worth a thousand words, go to www.homedepot.com/p/THEWORKS-Zip-It-Drain-Cleaning-Tool-2-Pack-PL171204/306535939 to find out more. When you use one, I caution you that you might be surprised at how much lurks underneath. I’m just sayin’!

• Bayco Nightstick: If you ever work on cars, there never seems to be enough light (at least for me). Even worse, the light sources I have worked with are difficult to mount in a way that you can actually get illumination where you want it. To address this, Bayco introduced a work-light (Model – SLR 2120) with a magnetic base that allows you many more ways to mount so you can actually see what you are working on. Although I haven’t tried it yet (but plan to), this product gets tremendous reviews. You can buy this item from many places and more information is available here: www.baycoproducts.com/index.php/product/multi-purpose-work-lights/item/slr-2120.

Hopefully, you will put at least one of these tools to work and experience time savings and reduced effort. Although the offerings in this article may not always save money, currency comes in many forms with time being the most precious commodity of all. In addition, the very advancement of our civilization rests on you becoming lazy. Don’t let future generations down!

