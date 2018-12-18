RED OAK

The scene inside the new 7-Eleven in Red Oak was more of a party than just a run-of-the-mill grand opening on Dec. 7, as local schools were awarded monetary donations and visitors received free goodies.

The Red Oak High School, as well as high school and middle school cheerleaders, helped celebrate the opening new gas station. The Red Oak Chamber of Commerce also attended the ribbon cutting and four Red Oak ISD schools within a mile of the 7-Eleven received Project A Game grants of $711, each.

Project A Game is a youth outreach program that promotes academics and athletics in local communities. This program operates through 7-Eleven.

The ROHS art club utilized the money to purchase supplies to create murals for the campus and community. Wooden Elementary will invest the donation into the dual language program — Spanish literature for students with limited English proficiency. Red Oak Elementary will use the money for a stream studio to explore science, technology and math. Finally, Red Oak Middle School will use the $711 to purchase a reading app for students called Sora by OverDrive.

ROISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Goddard said he is excited about the partnership with 7-Eleven. “We are always excited about new businesses in the community, but 7-11 has really come in with full support of the community and education in particular with four Red Oak ISD campuses receiving $711 grants for campus projects.”

ROISD also donated a district flag to 7-Eleven to display inside the store.

The Red Oak location is the second in Ellis County and a third store has been approved to open next summer in Midlothian.

The store is currently corporately owned but is available to become a franchise.

The 7-Eleven is located at 100 Louise Ritter Rd. in Red Oak.

Ashley Ford | @aford_news | 469-517-1450