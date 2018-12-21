John W. Whitehead, author and attorney, who specialized in constitutional law and defending human rights, once wrote, "How do you change the way people think? You start by changing the words they use." He then went on to cite totalitarian regimes and police states, which dictate what words can and cannot be used. He said that in these countries, "the police state hides behind a benevolent mask and disguises itself as tolerance, the citizens censor themselves, policing their words and thoughts to conform to the dictates of the mass mind.

Likewise, over a generation ago, George H.W. Bush (No. 41) alluded to this alarming trend as he addressed the graduates of the University of Michigan. Today, we are seeing the onslaught of the political correctness police literally silence the general population from uttering any word, phrase or gesture which could be interpreted (or misinterpreted) as insensitive or hate speech.

We are swiftly moving to a society, in which, anyone who is not in verbal lockstep with the masses, media and government, could pay dearly.

I see huge problems with such a movement -- because first of all, enshrouded in what the PC police deem as hate speech, is often unadulterated truth, which, if not heard and emphasized, will cause drastic calamity.

The PC movement has audaciously -- (and please allow me to insert the word, blasphemously) accused God's Word -- the Bible,-- the direct Word from the only true and living God (another politically incorrect statement) of being filled with political incorrectness, even to the point of removing any references concerning gender.

PC police, what are you going to do with such a biblical truth, "Wives, submit yourselves to your own husbands, as unto the Lord?" Ephesians 5:22? The world calls this chauvinism, but God calls it an obedient act toward a sovereign God which will always result in goodness, safety for the family and contentment for the children. How many children have gone awry in their lives because of being reared in an unstable home with a loveless marriage?

PC police, how do you handle what the Apostle Paul said in 2 Thessalonians 3:10, "For even when we were with you, this we commanded you, that if any would not work, neither should he eat?" Or how about Proverbs 6:6 "Go to the ant, thou sluggard; consider her ways, and be wise." My paraphrase of this verse is, "Take note of the intense work ethic of the ant, and then get up off your lazy rear ends and do likewise." Such biblical principles eviscerate everything Socialism stands for.

PC police, and proponents of abortion, how do you handle Proverbs 6:16-19 -- "These six things doth the Lord hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him: A proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, An heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief, a false witness that speaketh lies, and he that south discord among brethren."

PC police, this is what scripture says about global warming: "While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease." Genesis 8:22. Try as they will, environmentalists are not able to tweak God's management of the earth.

John the Baptist was not concerned with being politically correct when he told the Pharisees in Matthew 3:7, "... .O generation of vipers, who hath warned you to flee from the wrath to come?" But the PC police was in force even then because John the Baptist was beheaded because he told the truth.

Jesus (Who was God incarnate in the flesh) addressing the same crowd John the Baptist addressed, said, "O generation of vipers, how can ye, being evil, speak good things? for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh." Matthew 12:34.

Finally, scripture pulls no punches in addressing what is possibly the most volatile issue of the day. Paul says in Romans 1:26-27 "For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their woman did change the natural use into that which is against nature: And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompense of their error which was meet. (their fitting retribution)."

I could cite hundreds more politically incorrect statements from scripture, but you get the picture. Enshrouded in this book of politically incorrect statements, is a message to the world of God's love for it. "The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance."

It seems ironic, but it is my opinion that political correctness is nothing more than hate and intolerance enshrouded in feigned concern for mankind But God's word is mercy, grace and unconditional love, enshrouded in political incorrectness. I would much rather advocate the latter.

So how do you change the way people think? By changing the words they use. My prayer is, "God, help our culture to return to the words You use -- or, in other words, Your Word.

Paul Gauntt currently serves as the pastor of First Baptist Church of Palmer.