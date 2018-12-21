MIDLOTHIAN

The Midlothian ISD Board of Trustees met for a short Monday night meeting to wrap up 2018.

After several recognitions for academics and sports, a new counselor position was approved, and an update on safety and security was provided to the board.

The board unanimously approved a new student support counselor position that will be a licensed professional counselor. This person will be responsible for providing responsive intervention, crisis services and individual mental health counseling to at-risk students.

The counselor will provide consultation services for school staff that regards mental health issues within the classroom and campus environment. Short-term, small-group targeted interventions will also occur in the presence of the counselor. The individual will also provide crisis assistance as well as assist in helping student and families connect with community health resources. This position will work directly with principals, students and parents.

Becky Wiginton, MISD director of guidance and counseling, provided the safety and security update, which focused on the purpose of district and campus threat assessment teams, as well as the after crisis team.

Wiginton shared that the purpose of each team is to analyze each probable and possible threat and determine appropriate responses or interventions. Additionally, the after crisis team works with staff and students after an incident happens including student and staff death, accidents or tragedies.

The long-range plan topic was pulled to discuss at a future board workshop.

The board met before to meeting in closed session, and there was no action on the discussions that took place at that time. The trustees adjourned at 7:55 p.m. The board will meet again for the regular meeting on Jan. 14, 2019 at 5 p.m.