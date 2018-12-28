I’m working from home today getting ready for Sunday’s sermon. I keep thinking about what I should tell people when I step behind the pulpit, what do they really need and what will really change their life.

One of my constant prayers is that Christians (the church) would be passionate and committed. How does that happen?

Romans 12:1 tells us that God wants us to take our “everyday, ordinary lives - our sleeping, eating, going to work, and walking around life and place it before God as an offering. Embracing what God does for you is the best thing you can do for Him.” I think we become passionate and committed as we do that.

My prayer every morning before my feet hit the floor while I’m nice and warm under the Orvis flannel sheets and the down comforter from Land’s End is that I would glorify God. That my day, my life, the things I do would bring glory, honor and praise to Abba Father.

I don’t know about your life, but mine is filled with the mundane. I’ve never seen an angel that I know of (I think they look like my friend Pastor Royal because God always has Pastor Royal call me and encourage me just when I need it the most), I have never walked on water and the crazy good Christmas story is just that crazy good - but it’s not my story. My story starts at 6:00 am under those flannel sheets and down comforter, then to my grandmother’s old kitchen table for coffee (Cafe Du Monde) with the Blonde, prayer with her, shower, head to the office, deal with a lot of stuff pastor’s should not have to deal with, home for dinner with the Blonde, run 3 or 4 miles on the treadmill, answer a few phone calls or emails, maybe watch a rerun of Andy Griffith and then off to bed (did I mention flannel sheets and a down comforter).

What I’m saying is I have to serve God in the mundane, ordinary life that He has given me. So how do I bring God that glory? By being passionate about and committed to the Golden Rule, not complaining, looking after the interests of others, being kind, forgiving others, loving at all costs, blessing my enemies, walking by faith and not by sight, standing firm, being ready in season and out of season, being always ready to share why I have hope, letting my manner of life be worthy of the Gospel of Christ.

Hard? Not really. Do I have to be intentional? Yes. He told me to tell you that.

____

Ken Ansell currently serves as a pastor and local missionary in small, rural Texas community. He plays lots of tennis and fly fishes when he can. He can be reached at kenansell1@gmail.com.