It has tragically become a mere hollow cliche to utter the phrase, “God is great.” Nowadays, the phrase can, and has been applied to another god. All worshippers of false gods will all agree their god is great.

It seems ironic that such a world, heavily influenced by secularism and paganism boasts of the greatest retail income of the year. Most corporations boast of 90 percent of all annual profits and incomes during the Christmas season.

It is also ironic that a majority of these corporations and retailers cave at the insistence by some powers that be, that it is offensive to say Merry Christmas, merely because of the word “Christ.”

But do these people have any idea at the awesome, fierce, incomparable power toward whom they thumb their noses?

The very act, which began what we call Christmas today, happened when the mightiest Person in the universe, who created the earth and all living things, including man, knew that there was only one way to save man from the awful penalty of sin. And that was to will Himself to be planted inside a mother’s womb, to be carried as a fetus for 9 months, and to travel down the same birth canal like every human being has done. He willed himself to be a helpless infant, to be nurtured by his mother and his foster father, Joseph. He willed himself to grow and develop like any other human being.

But there was one incredible difference — Christ was the only human ever to walk this earth Who had no earthly father — The Holy Spirit planted the reproductive seed into Mary — that is what made Jesus Christ absolutely unique. And that is what made His blood as a sufficient substitute for the payment of our sin. And whether you have been instructed in scripture or not, you have to know the basic truth that sin must be paid for.

Romans 6:23 says, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”

Hebrews 9:27 says, “... .it is appointed unto men once do die, but after this the judgment.” One will pay for his or her sins one day, either by standing before the almighty Judge one day and having eternal doom pronounced — or by accepting the sacrifice of a perfect Savior for that sin.

So what is Christmas all about? It is truly all about the Savior of the world.

Paul Gauntt currently serves as the pastor of First Baptist Church of Palmer.