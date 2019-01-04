An iconic "Bachelor" rose could be handed to a Red Oak woman in a few short days.

Demi Burnett, 23, is a 2013 Red Oak High graduate. While there, Burnett played volleyball for the Lady Hawks under head coach Hope Porter, who described her as "truly a good kid. She could be a drama girl, but that was not allowed in our domain."

Porter also noted that Burnett will say "hi" from time to time when they cross paths, and she will certainly be watching as the 23rd season of "The Bachelor" on ABC unfolds.

Due to confidentiality agreements, Burnett could not comment on the upcoming reality show that premieres Monday.

According to her bio on ABC.com, Burnett is currently an interior designer that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors on an ATV or fishing. When she decides to stay indoors, she can be found watching the latest episode of the World Wrestling Entertainment.

Burnett's official "Bachelor" bio also notes that she has the ambition to become the first petite Victoria Secret model with an entourage known as “Demi Angels.” The bio adds that Burnett is a "Game of Thrones Fan" and would never turn down lunch with Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, who plays the role of Jon Snow in the HBO series.

Though there are spoilers galore online, most with questionable validity at best, it only takes a few minutes of watching the show's official teaser video on ABC.com to recognize Burnett in several different settings (and, likely, episodes).

Viewers can initially spot Burnett dressed in a yellow gown — her favorite color — hand-in-hand with bachelor Colton Underwood saying, "So, I have not dated a virgin since I was 12." Underwood, 26, openly spoke about his virginity as a contestant on the 14th season of “The Bachelorette," which premiered May 28, 2018.

Burnett has already been dubbed "the villain" by spoiler blogger and internet star, Reality Steve with the Daily Mail.

Other Texas bachelorettes include Erin Landry of Plano, Onyeka Ehie of Dallas and Laura Pellerito of Dallas.

Season 23 of "The Bachelor" will premiere with a live, three-hour special at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7 on ABC.

In an email correspondence with the Daily Light, Ponciano Rongavilla, an ABC spokesperson, noted network executives expect an increase in viewership from the premiere of the 22nd season of "The Bachelor." He stated a Nielsen Holdings report found that 5.5 million viewers watched that New Year's Day premiere, which was believed to be negatively affected by the holiday.

