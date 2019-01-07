The Ellis County Master Gardener Association will continue its tradition to support students in their post-secondary endeavors with scholarship money.

The Ellis County Master Gardener Association has offered scholarships to graduating high school seniors residing in Ellis County since 2003. Up to $3,000 of scholarships funds will be awarded to students who qualify in 2019.

"We wanted to provide opportunities to these students that chose college studies in horticulture and/or life sciences disciplines," states an ECMGA press release.

Since the scholarship was established, 41 high school students have been awarded totaling at $78,600.

The ECMGA will also offer the Monty Gearner Memorial Scholarship, which was created in memory of Monty Gearner, a dedicated ECMGA member who recently passed away.

To qualify for the ECMGA scholarships, the applicant must be a graduating senior from a high school, charter school or homeschool program in Ellis County. The applicant must also reside in Ellis County; and have an elected academic major in a horticulture/life sciences or related fields that include, but is not limited to horticulture, agriculture, environmental science, forestry, botany, biology, landscape design or entomology. Other programs related to these fields are outlined in the scholarship application package available on the ECMGA website.

Applicants must be able to provide proof of acceptance at an accredited institution of higher education.

"In addition, this year the ECMGA has decided to allow former ECMGA college scholarship awardees currently enrolled in horticulture programs and life science degree plans to also apply for a 2019 scholarship to continue their college and university studies," the press release adds.

Students who apply for the ECMGA College Scholarship are encouraged to visit http://www.ecmga.com to download the application package that can be found under the “What’s Happening” tab.

The completed application may be submitted by registered mail (return receipt requested) or in person to the Texas AgriLife Extension Service office located at 701 South Interstate-35, Suite 3, Waxahachie 75165.

If additional information is needed about the ECMGA scholarship, call 972-825-5175. All scholarship applications must be received no later than 4 p.m. on March 15.