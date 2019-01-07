Ellis County residents rang in 2019 with disco lights and salsa dancing at the first-ever Ellis County Women in Business New Years Eve Bash.

A partnership between the Ellis County Women in Business and United Way of West Ellis County allowed locals to gather for a festive Havana night-themed evening.

"It was a tremendous opportunity to kick off the new year in a fun and safe environment while giving back to those in need," UWWEC Executive Director Kasey Cheshier stated. "We appreciate the Ellis County Women in Business, Casey Ballard and all the amazing sponsors for the support of the bash."

The event enabled community members to celebrate the New Year close to home while giving back to local charities supported by the United Way. These local nonprofits help vulnerable women and children in Ellis County. The New Year’s Eve bash also raised money for the ECWIB to provide scholarships to young, female leaders.

Highlights of the event included a fabulous meal catered by Beto & Son from Trinity Groves in Dallas, signature drink station, salsa dance lessons and live entertainment.

UWWEC Board Chairman Alfred Vega added, "We were extremely encouraged by the level of support from the local businesses for a first-time event. Havana Nights was such a positive sign of philanthropy going into the year of 2019."