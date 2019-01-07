WAXAHACHIE

Walt Cade is going once, going twice and sold on Waxahachie.

Texas Auctioneer Walt Cade is set to perform at a live storage auction 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9 at Advantage Self Storage, located at 1051 U.S. 287 Bypass. Cade is most widely known for his role as the auctioneer in A&E’s hit television show “Storage Wars: Texas,” which he has been a part of for three years.

“I do an awful lot of auctions,” Cade said. “They found me, picked me out and said ‘Let’s do it.’ So we did.”

Cade said he used to own a lucrative tax and accounting practice before he retired and gave the business to his youngest son. Since retiring, Cade decided he needed something new to pursue. He chose to auctioneer.

“Some of my buddies worked for an auction company,” Cade recalled. “I was always fascinated with it. Everything there is about it. I just enjoyed it.”

Cade graduated from the Texas Auction Academy in 2009 and had earned several recognitions from the National Auctioneers’ Association Education Academy, including Benefit Auction Specialist in 2014, Auction Technology Specialist in 2015 and Certified Estate Specialist in 2016. He said he’s currently pursuing the Certified Auctioneers Institute from the Academy.

Cade estimated that he hosts about 500 auctions a year.

“I wish I could do more,” he recalled. “I think we’ll have about 15 next week.”

Cade explained that he hits the road quite often to serve as an auctioneer at events. He said auctioneering had afforded him the opportunity to travel all across the southern United States and even the Caribbean.

“We’ve done them in Costa Rica, Jamaica,” he said. “We travel quite a bit.”

Cade said that he enjoys auctioneering at events. As long as there’s an auction taking place, he will be there.

“I love doing what I do,” he expressed.

“Storage Wars: Texas” currently airs in the afternoon on Network TV’s FYI channel. The auction event is free to attend.