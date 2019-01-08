MIDLOTHIAN

A driver was pronounced dead after a major accident took place Monday morning on Highway 287 in Midlothian.

At 5:18 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, Midlothian Police and Fire responded to an accident in the 3200 block of East U.S. Highway 287. According to a Midlothian Police press release, a black Ford SUV was traveling east on Highway 287 when it ran into the back of a Waste Connections trash truck that was also headed east.

The driver of the Ford SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Jackie Miller Jr. The driver of the Waste Connection truck suffered a neck injury and was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the Ford SUV has not been identified pending contact with next of kin. An accident investigation is currently in progress.