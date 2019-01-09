The Midlothian Panthers dropped their first match of the young soccer season Tuesday night on the road against Waco Midway, 5-2.

Midway scored all five goals in the first half. Arron Young then scored a pair of second-half goals — one on a penalty kick and the other on an assist by Erick Guerra — to reach the final score.

Midlothian fell to 0-1-3 on the season with the loss, as the Panthers opened the year with three consecutive draws in the first-ever Highway 287 Showcase in Midlothian.

Midlothian began the two-day tournament with a 1-1 draw against Cedar Park on Friday afternoon. Justin Barnett scored the lone Panther goal on a Tanner Henderson assist.

The Panthers returned to the pitch Friday afternoon and battled to a 2-2 draw against Grapevine, receiving goals from Barnett and Henderson on assists by Nathan Gravley and Young.

Midlothian finished out the tournament with a 1-1 draw against JJ Pearce on Saturday afternoon. Henderson scored the lone Panther goal on an assist by Barnett.

UP NEXT

The Panthers now turn their focus to the 13th annual Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions hosted by Aledo.

Midlothian opens the three-day tournament at noon Thursday against South Hills.