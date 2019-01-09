The Midlothian Heritage girls' soccer team began the season with a championship title in the annual Panther Cup hosted by Liberty Hill and carried that momentum into a draw Tuesday against a 5A power.

The latest result, a 1-1 draw against North Forney, was also the home opener for the Jaguars, who received their lone goal via a 30-yard free kick off of the foot if Grayce Davis.

The goal, which was scored by senior Shannon Boyle courtesy of an assist by Savannah Hudson, was the first of the season allowed by junior Megan McCarthy.

McCarthy has already recorded three shutouts and 15 saves in 290 minutes in net.

Heritage is now 3-0-2 on the season and will remain home this weekend for the annual Heritage Frostbite Tournament.

The Jaguars open the tournament at noon Thursday against Athens and then return to the pitch at 6 p.m. to take on Salado. Heritage will then face Mineral Wells at 3 p.m. Friday. The game time and opponent for Saturday are still TBD and will be dependant on the results of the first three contests.

PANTHER CUP

The Jaguars began the three-day Panther Cup in Liberty Hill with a 1-nil victory against always tough Brownwood.

Rachel Allen, who scored the final goal of the Jaguars 2017-18 season, found the back of the net for the first point of the 2018-19 campaign on an assist by senior Landry Rickabaugh.

McCarthy recorded four saves against the Lady Lions.

Heritage then received two more Allen goals and one by Savana Conde for a 3-nil victory in game two of the Panther Cup on Friday morning. Rickabaugh (2) and Conde provided the assists and McCarthy finished with four saves.

The junior goalkeeper continued her stellar weekend with a five-save clean sheet against Liberty Hill later that afternoon, as the Jaguars battled to a nil-nil draw. Heritage defeated Liberty Hill in shootouts during the 4A state semifinals last season.

The Heritage offense made up for the goal shortage in the final game of the Panther Cup on Saturday afternoon with a 9-0 victory against La Vega to claim the tournament title.

The Jaguars scored three goals in the first half and then exploded for six in the second.

Allen led the way with two goals scored, while Rickabaugh, McCarthy, Logan Berumen, Kayla Aston, Jaedyn Barela, Kylar Kenter and Amiya Guynes all scored one.

Assists were provided by Rickabaugh, Barela, Savana Conde, Taylor Golden (2), Sydney Dickson, Hannah Dorsey, Abby Hackney and Allie Beller.

Golden and Barela (2 saves) combined for the shutout in goal.