MIDLOTHIAN

It was not the prettiest victory, but Tuesday night was a third-consecutive district win for the Midlothian Panthers, nonetheless.

"We will take it," head basketball coach Steven Middleton said after the 56-45 home win against Joshua. "We played like we had been off for 10 days. Sloppy. We have a lot of things to clean up."

Nyk Madison led the Panthers with 18 points, while Zeke' Bennett had 11 and Omari Bobbitt scored 10.

Peyton Fitch (9 points), Kameron Scott (8), Jackson Tollefsbol (8), Trevor Wyckoff (7) and Haylen Mattiza (2) rounded out the Panthers offensive output.

The victory improved Midlothian to 15-8 overall and 3-0 in District 14-5A.

"We just have to get back into practice and get into game shape," Middleton added. "I thought we played a lot better before the break. We just need some more practice and more gelling. It just looked like we hadn't played in a while."

UP NEXT

The Panthers return to action at 8 p.m. Friday on the road against (4-16) Ennis.

____

Fred Phipps/Daily Light contributed to this report.