The District 17-4A girls' basketball opener between Midlothian Heritage and host Life Waxahachie was decided in the first half Friday afternoon. And so was the Jaguars second district game on Tuesday against Ferris.

In the opener, the Jaguars raced out to a 14-4 first-quarter lead and then doubled that advantage to 30-10 by the end of the first half of their eventual victory, 56-28.

“I thought we played well,” Heritage head girls’ basketball coach Jason Hodges said. “We are in district play now, so every game is a battle. You can throw away all of the records from the preseason and the successes there because everybody is 0-0. I thought our kids came out strong and battled early to get us a lead. There were some mistakes there but we can clean those up. It was a good first win.”

Jasmine Bailey scored a game-high 15 points in the Heritage victory. She was joined in double-digits by Blythe Williams with 11.

Saige Klor added eight points, while Lexi Kennedy and Leah Chancey both scored five points.

Gabby Stripling, Kaylee Robinson and Lyla Wyrick all added three points to the winning effort. Elizabeth Schmidt (2 points) and Karena Tipton (1) also scored for the Jaguars.

Leah Sneed led the Lady Mustangs with 13 points, while Tatyana Beltran chipped in four, Micah Cooper added five and Shawndra Rivers had three. Chasity Culpepper (2 points) and Saige Cook (1) rounded out the scoring for Life Waxahachie.

Life Waxahachie head girls' basketball coach Jarod Moss thought the Lady Mustangs "played alright" and noted that they do still have a few players out with injuries.

With that and knowing that they [Heritage] is probably the best team in our district, they are a good team, well coached and play aggressive defense, I wasn’t horribly disappointed with the way we played today. We had a couple of mental errors, but it wasn’t all bad.”

He added that the Lady Mustangs will take solace in the fact that “if they play their game then they can play with anybody. The third quarter was the one quarter that we played with more energy than they did and we won the third quarter. We have to take that and do that for four quarters. We have the ability to play with anybody.”

The victory improved state-ranked Midlothian Heritage to 21-5 on the season.

Hodges said he hopes the Jaguars continue to keep their intensity as they enter into a weekly routine.

“We played really well last weekend at the tournament down in College Station, very intense and our defensive pressure was phenomenal," he explained. "I thought we were a little lackadaisical today in that, but that was probably because we haven’t played in a week and because it was a Friday afternoon game. I am ready to get into a Tuesday-Friday routine.”

TUESDAY

Heritage traveled to Ferris on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. tipoff against the Lady Yellowjackets and ran away with a 20-point victory, 58-38.

Jasmine Bailey led the way with a game-high 22 points, while Saige Klor added nine and Lexi Kennedy had eight.

Blythe Williams (5), Elizabeth Schmidt (3), Kaylee Robinson (2), Leah Chancey (2), Karena Tipton (2), Rachel Allen (1) and Kara Mahoney (1) rounded out the Jaguars scoring.

Heritage improved to 22-5 on the season and 2-0 in District 17-4A with the victory.

UP NEXT

The Jaguars return to action at 5:45 p.m. Friday at home against (9-14, 2-0) Venus.

The Lady Bulldogs are coming off of a 56-48 road win against Alvarado.

Fred Phipps/Daily Light contributed to this report.