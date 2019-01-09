The Midlothian Lady Panthers opened the 2018-19 soccer season with a pair of wins in the first-ever Highway 287 Showcase hosted by Midlothian ISD.

Midlothian finished the tournament 2-1-1.

The potential for inclement weather forced the teams to condense the competition from three days to two.

The Lady Panthers opened the tournament with a 2-1 victory against Forney on Friday afternoon with goals scored by Kaleigh Naizer and Alyssa Young. Baylee Frederick chipped in an assist.

Midlothian then fought back with a second-half Tori Sorrels goal to force a 1-1 draw against Lewisville later Friday afternoon. Nazier provided the assist.

The Lady Panthers continued with their stellar play and exploded for six goals —scored by Julia Forbes (2), Mckenzie Maner, Sorrels and Mariah Griffin — in a 6-0 win against Kilgore. Assists were credited to Ashley Omehe (2), Sorrels, Hannah Valle and Sydnee Garner.

The lone loss thus far into the soccer season for the Lady Panthers came Saturday night against Arlington Martin, 3-1. The Lady Warriors scored twice in the first half and then matched the Lady Panthers with a goal in the second.

Frederick found the back of the Martin net on an assist by Sorrels for the Midlothian goal.

UP NEXT

The Lady Panthers return to action Thursday-Saturday in the 13th annual Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions hosted by Aledo.

Midlothian opens the tournament at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against Fort Worth Arlington Heights.