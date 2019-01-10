WAXAHACHIE

The opportunity of a lifetime is here for anyone who has ever wanted to be more than just a spectator at the annual Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie.

Auditions for volunteer lane performers — actors and musicians — for the Scarborough Renaissance Festival performing company, officially known as the Scarborough Academy of Performing Arts, will be held 9 a.m. – noon and 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. Jan. 19.

Auditions are by appointment only and must be scheduled by Tuesday, Jan. 15. Anyone interested should request an audition appointment by emailing SAPA@Srfestival.com The auditions will consist of a series of previously unrehearsed individual and group performance activities.

According to a festival press release, Scarborough Renaissance Festival is seeking performers who enjoy improvisation, interact well with people and enjoy being entertaining. Bi-lingual abilities are a plus.

Although the SAPA positions are non-paid volunteer positions, performers do receive perks such as complimentary 2019 festival tickets, performer t-shirts, custom performer badges, special festival discounts and the opportunity to be an integral part of bringing the magic of Scarborough to life.

No improvisational acting experience is required and actors of all ages are welcome. Headshots, however, are required.

The press release also notes that characters for the 2019 season of Scarborough Renaissance Festival will be grounded in history and created to best suit the needs of the cast and performers. All characters will need to be outgoing, interesting and entertaining to the visitors of the festival. Activities such as dance, music and choreographed fighting will also be available should the actors wish to participate.

Once chosen to be a member of SAPA, all performers will be required to participate in the SAPA rehearsal and workshops Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 2 – March 31 at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival site in Waxahachie, located at 2511 Farm-to-Market 66. Those chosen must also be available for all performance dates of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival in 2019, which runs Saturdays and Sundays April 6 – May 26 plus, Memorial Day Monday, May 27.