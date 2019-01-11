Life is lived in the pits, but it’s also lived from rock to rock according to King David. Read Psalm 40:1-3 with me real quick.

“I waited patiently for the Lord; He inclined to me and heard my cry. He drew me up from the pit of destruction, out of the miry bog, and set my feet upon a rock, making my steps secure. He put a new song in my mouth, a song of praise to our God. Many will see and fear, and put their trust in the Lord.”

There are 6 things we learn from the king.

1. Life has pits, family drama, holiday stress, job, money, you name it. Life not only has pits - life is the pits but then again I’m an old, tired, way too cynical pastor King David says his pit was designed to destroy him, it was a pit of horror. Some of you might feel his pain. Hang in there.

2. Make your first call count. When we are in the pit we need to make sure we cry out to God. In my business, we call this prayer. Before you take a picture of your pit and put it on social media or call your BFF and complain (Philippians 2:14), seek the Lord.

3. After you pray, wait. Waiting is a thing, waiting is doing something. The kind of waiting that God is talking about is not like waiting in the doctor’s office and reading a 2-year-old People magazine. This kind of waiting is based on faith, kind of like waiting for Christmas Day because you know what’s under the tree is gonna be good! When we wait we remind ourselves that God has a plan (Jeremiah 29:11), God is for us (Romans 8:31) and that greater is He that is in the pit with us than he that created the pit (1st John 4:4).

4. God is the one that pulls you out of the pit and puts you in a secure and safe place. Be thankful, even rejoice (James 1:2, 1st Thessalonians 5:16).

5. Once you are out of the pit, sing the new song God gives you. Celebrate what God has done! See #4.

6. Don’t waste your experience, leverage your influence so that others might see Jesus (Philippians 1:13).

Some might say we are in a pit, coming out of a pit or going into a pit. Regardless of what stage you are in, practice Psalm 40:1-3. It works if you know Jesus. Hope your New Year is happy. He told me to tell you that.

____

Ken Ansell currently serves as a pastor and local missionary in small, rural Texas community. He plays lots of tennis and fly fishes when he can. He can be reached at kenansell1@gmail.com.