WAXAHACHIE

The Ellis County Commissioners' court approved to move meeting times from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during their meeting Tuesday morning.

During the court’s administrative session, commissioners took action on several items, including emergency services district appointments and financial reports. One of those items was a discussion on changing the commissioner court meeting times.

“We used to have a six o’clock meeting,” Precinct 3 commissioner Paul Perry said. “Five years ago, the court decided to do away with that over my objection.”

Perry said that he and Ellis County Judge Todd Little were pushing for a 6 p.m. meeting time to make it more accessible to residents who worked during the day. However, Perry said that motion did not have the full support of the court, so the court compromised to an afternoon meeting time instead.

“The compromise that I made was for a 2 o’clock meeting,” Perry explained. “That may change in the future.”

The commissioners’ court unanimously approved the motion. Perry said the next meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 15 would start with the new meeting time.

AA1 BOND RATING

The commissioners also oversaw an upgrade to the county’s bond rating. In October last year, the county received a credit rating upgrade from Moody’s Investor Service from AA2 to AA1. County auditor Miykael Reeve explained that is one rating from AAA, which is the highest credit rating possible.

“There are very few counties our size with this rating,” Reeve explained. “Very rarely do you get upgraded. Most of the time, you stay the same. We’re very honored to be one of the few counties that are upgraded this high.”

The upgrade was declassified Dec. 5 after the Investor Service completed rating checks. Reeve explained that the AA1 upgrade reflects the county’s growing tax base, financial stability and prudent debt practices.

“Our bonds are constantly being traded on the backside on the stock market,” Reeve said. “When people are buying our bonds, if we have a higher rating, more people are going to buy our bonds. That saves us money on the interest side.”

The county additionally received two awards from the Government Finance Officers Association for its excellence in financial reporting for the fiscal year.