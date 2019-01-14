To the Editor,

The Government running out of money is a spending problem. We do not need a border wall until we have enough money to run all essential government agencies. The rest of the government needs a massive layoff. The first place to look for spending cuts is our military. We need to close military bases that have had troops stationed since World War II. Those troops that occupy those bases need to be brought home. We pay for Japan’s national defense and give Toyota tax breaks in Plano. Cut General Motors loose from subsidies.

Two grievances in the Declaration of Independence, “The King has kept among us in times of peace, standing armies without the consent of our legislature. The King has erected a multitude of new offices and sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people and eat out their substance.”

The new King is in Washington, D.C. and is doing the same as the King of England in 1776. Inflation would be stopped in its tracks if the government only spent what they took in.

Mark Bielamowicz, Waxahachie