The Red Oak Chamber of Commerce is in the market for a new president.

News about the departure of Shelley Martinez, who served as the previous president, was announced in the chamber's December newsletter emailed on Dec. 28.

Outgoing-chair Scott Fuller said in the email that Martinez served as president for over a decade.

"We appreciate Shelley Martinez for her faithful service over the past ten years as chamber president and wish her the best as she begins a new chapter of her life," Fuller wrote. "As we look to this new year and new leadership at the chamber, I know great things are ahead."

The newsletter also stated that Martinez left to work at a bank.

Katherine Radcliffe, the administrative assistant, has worked with Martinez since 2011 and explained that the president was instrumental in the organization of finances.

"We were a great time. We were absolutely a great time," Radcliffe reiterated. "The main thing that I miss right off the bat is what a team we were."

As the community heads into 2019, David Johnston will resume responsibilities of the chair. Johnston serves as the senior pastor at Highland Meadows Church in Red Oak and has resided in Glenn Heights for the past 19 years after relocating from Irving.

Among the regular duties of chairperson, he is also on the search for a new chamber president.

“We need to find someone with a strong skill set to take us to the next level,” Johnston explained. “Shelley was there for 10 years; we would really like for someone who wants this for a career and who is a great people person to get out into the community.”

Interviews begin on Monday, and the board will accept applications until the ideal candidate is found.

“Obviously we want to get someone in as soon as possible, but on the other hand, we want to get the right person," Johnston elaborated. "We have a great admin in there right now, so we are not up against a wall, but we also don’t want to go too far into the year.”

Johnston said he hoped a new president would start within the next 30 to 60 days.

If interested in the position, log onto Indeed.com and search for Red Oak Chamber.

Johnston first established a relationship with the board 10 years ago. The Red Oak chamber incorporates a six-year term limit, so Johnston took a short hiatus before he returned to the board. Upon his arrival, the opportunity came to serve as the vice chair, which converts to the chairperson the following year.

“When I first came to the church 13 years ago, I wanted to get involved with the community," Johnston said. "The city I came from, I was involved with the chamber of commerce there and got involved with the board 10 years ago.”

For Johnston, it is all about the community as he encourages others through his own work. “My niche has always been with the chamber,” Johnston emphasized.

“Red Oak is a really incredible community where the churches, businesses, the school systems, and city government just everybody works hand-in-hand. It’s been a pleasant experience,” he added.

Ashley Ford | @aford_news | 469-517-1450