The Ennis Police Department is searching for a woman who was reported missing by her family last week.

Emily Wade, 38, is an Ennis resident with blonde hair and blue eyes who is 5-foot-6 and approximately 140 pounds. According to an Ennis Police press release, Wade was last seen leaving a friend’s residence at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5. She was driving a silver 2012 Nissan Altima with Kentucky license plates 411PAZ.

Wade has had no contact with family or friends since leaving, and she has reportedly not shown up for work either. Ennis Police said she was last seen wearing a peach-colored sweater, peach-colored Nike tennis shoes and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Wade should call Ennis Police officers Rodney Rickman or Jason York at 972-875-1234, Ext. 2293.