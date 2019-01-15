ITALY

A two-vehicle crash took the life of two individuals Saturday on Farm-to-Market Road 667 in Italy.

At approximately 5:35 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched to the accident just south of White Rock Road. According to a press release, the preliminary investigation shows that a white 2017 Dodge Caravan was traveling north on FM 667 when a black 2007 Chevrolet Silverado veered out of the southbound lane and into the northbound lane, causing the vehicle to strike the front left of the Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the Dodge van, 31-year-old Carolina Ramirez, was pronounced dead at the scene by Ellis County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 Steve Egan. A six-year-old male who was riding with Ramirez was also pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers, an eight-year-old female and a 10-year-old boy, were transported to Cook’s Children Hospital in Dallas and Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Waxahachie respectively.

The driver of the Chevy pickup, 33-year-old Fernando Carreon, was transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Waxahachie along with an eight-year-old male. A 10-year-old female was transported by air to Cook’s Children Hospital with unknown injuries.

Carreon was arrested Sunday, Jan. 13 on two counts of manslaughter. An investigation into the accident is currently ongoing.