Midlothian Police arrested the suspects of an armed robbery after they led officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 67.

At approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Love’s Travel Stop, located at 1501 W. Main Street in Midlothian, in response to an armed robbery.

According to a Midlothian Police press release, Anthony Givens, 48, entered the store, displayed a handgun and took cash from the cashier. Givens then exited the store and entered a dark maroon Chrysler passenger car along with two other individuals and fled north on 67.

Midlothian Police located the suspected vehicle at the 1200 block of the highway and followed the vehicle. According to the press release, one of the suspects threw an object out of the passenger side of the car, which police later recovered and identified as a Glock 23 handgun. The vehicle then sped away from the officers and a pursuit ensued toward Cedar Hill.

The vehicle took the exit for Belt Line Rd. and stopped in the parking lot of a retail shopping center, located at 300 U.S. Highway 67.

Cedar Hill Police officers assisted Midlothian Police in conducting a high-risk traffic stop and apprehended the three suspects without incident.

The driver of the vehicle, 47-year-old Sammy Kizzee, is currently being held for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. The front passenger, 43-year-old Andrea Overton, is being held on a public intoxication charge, while Givens is being held on aggravated robbery.

Bond had not been set for either of the three as of press time Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.