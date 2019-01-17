WAXAHACHIE

County commissioners met for their first afternoon session Tuesday at the Ellis County Courthouse.

After the commissioners unanimously approved the consent agenda, the court moved into the administrative session, where the commissioners approved a variety of financial items. The first item on the commissioners’ agenda was a preliminary plat for 98.332 acres of land on the east side of Norrell Road and south of Jaycee Drive for Jordan Run Phase IV. Precinct 3 commissioner Paul Perry made a motion for approval and Precinct 1 commissioner Randy Stinson seconded the motion. The board unanimously approved the preliminary plat.

The next item on the administrative session was approval of payment to the Texas Lawyer’s Insurance Exchange for judge’s professional liability insurance policy. County judge Todd Little said County Court at Law Judge Jim Chapman brought this item before the commissioners on behalf of himself and County Court at Law Judge Gene Calvert.

“This is something that, as of last year, they hadn’t changed the process for a couple of judges,” Little explained. “They replaced their bond, and instead of going with the bond, they had the Texas Lawyer’s Insurance exchange to give them better lively protection for what they do.”

The commissioners unanimously approved the payment with no further discussion. According to the agenda, the policy will go into effect March 1 of this year and expire the same date in 2020.

The court went into executive session 2:22 p.m. When the court reconvened, the commissioners authorized Little to negotiate the price on 2.2 acres of land for the realignment of Bryson Road near Red Oak Creek and Ovilla.

The court adjourned at 2:54 p.m.