Faith Family MASTER Academy, a local public charter school, will offer an “Open House for the Community" to help parents explore choices in free public education for children in Waxahachie and surrounding areas.

“We’re holding this open house because we want to make sure the community knows that being a charter school does mean that we are free of charge," said Faith Family MASTER Academy principal Monica Kramer. "A lot of the time we’re asked how much is tuition at FFMA, and everyone just looks so surprised when I say, ‘It’s free!’ We’re the place where free public school meets private quality education.”

Faith Family MASTER Academy will provide breakfast and campus tours from 9 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26.

“We’ll have breakfast and campus tours, and our Saturday school program ‘Eagle Elite Camp’ will be going on so our guests will have a special chance to see our MASTER Academy students and teachers in action," Kramer elaborated.

She continued, “Our Robotics team will be there to showcase their awesome, student-built and controlled robot, which I think shows our elementary and middle schools are ahead of the curve in Waxahachie.”

Regular offerings at the FFMA campus are extensive and include full-day pre-k; the national Project Lead the Way Computer Science Pathway; on-campus YMCA after-school program; Eagle Elite Saturday Academic Enrichment Camps for grades third through eighth; sports: volleyball, basketball, cross country, baseball, softball; cheerleading for grades third through eighth; Eaglettes Mini Cheer for grades kindergarten through second; Explore 360 Outdoor Learning Experience at Ranch 360 in Jacksboro; Film Factory After-school Filmmaking Club; Scouts for grades kindergarten through eighth; and dual language English/Spanish for kindergarten through first.

Faith Family MASTER Academy Waxahachie is located at 701 Ovilla Road, Waxahachie. If individuals need to contact the school with any further questions the number is 972-937-3704.