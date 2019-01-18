Tuesday night was a celebration some three years in the making for the Midlothian boys' soccer team.

In his varsity debut, three-year Panther manager Brian "Chicho" Alvarez took a pass from Arron Young just outside of the keeper's box and scored the first goal of his varsity career. It helped propel the Panthers to a 4-1 victory on senior night against Mansfield Summit at Midlothian ISD Multipurpose Stadium.

Agustin Torres added a pair of goals on assists by Christian Naizer and Jairo Moreno, while Young tallied the other score on a Tanner Henderson assist.

The Panthers improved to 2-3-3 with the win.