The Apostle Paul told a younger pastor named Timothy that in the Gospel days (2019) there will be times of difficulty because people will be: narcissistic, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, heartless, unappeasable, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not loving good, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power (2 Timothy 3:1-5).

It’s easy to follow the crowd. What I’m saying is it’s easy to be fake like the culture. I am sometimes tempted to not text people back when they text me after they have not responded to my text messages in the past - does that make sense (childish I know, vengeance is mine says the Lord)?

I’m reading Jon Gordon’s Energy Bus and so far I have gleaned that each of us is responsible for where our “bus” goes. In other words, sooner or later we have to take responsibility for where our life is and what our attitude is about it. This is no doubt a faith issue.

I’ve have also been reading through a One Year New Testament with about 20 other people and last week I read Matthew 6:32 & 33 where Jesus tells us that basic necessities of life like food, clothing & shelter were not things that should “dominate” us, it is the unbelieving culture that gets consumed with those parts of life. Jesus says, “Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously, and He will give you everything you need.”

Is my bus following the crowd of worry and unholiness? Am I more like the world than I want to admit? Is fear or faith driving my bus? Am I seeking Christ first? What’s dominating my life?

What is Jesus saying - He’s saying our lives are more about the spiritual than the physical. More about mission than 401k. More purity than petty payback. If I’m thinking like the culture and craving like the culture I will become like the culture and that emerges in life by worrying like the culture.

Don’t follow the crowd, follow Jesus. He told me to tell you that.

____

Ken Ansell currently serves as a pastor and local missionary in small, rural Texas community. He plays lots of tennis and fly fishes when he can. He can be reached at kenansell1@gmail.com.