There is likely no scientifically-proven correlation between the Midlothian Heritage Frostbite Tournament and, at worst, a regional quarterfinal run at the end of the season.

There is, however, at least a little history to support the theory, which is good news for the Midlothian Heritage girls' soccer team.

The Jaguars outscored the opposing sides 6-0 en route to their second consecutive Heritage Frostbite Tournament championship over the weekend.

Kayla Ashton was named the most valuable player of the tournament that saw the Jaguars defeat Athens (3-0), Salado (2-0) and Coppell (1-0), as well as battle to a draw against Mineral Wells (0-0).

Heritage began the tournament Thursday afternoon with a 3-0 victory against Athens. The Jaguars received goals from Bynn Pollock, Rachel Allen and Grayce Davis on assists by Emilee Page and Davis, who was the lone senior of those mentioned.

Megan McCarthy recorded her fourth full-time shutout of the season, adding a fifth later that same day against Salado in a 2-0 Heritage victory.

Hannah Rosey and Allen provided the two goals in that victory on assists by Dorsey and Pollock.

The Jaguars then battled Mineral Wells to a nil-nil draw Friday afternoon to advance to the tournament championship.

Heritage is now 6-0-3 on the season. The Frostbite championship came on the heels of the Jaguars winning the annual Liberty Hill Panther Cup.

A goal by Allen on a Makenlee Mabra assist was the difference maker in the 1-0 win against the Cowgirls on Saturday evening.

Coppell advanced to the 6A Region II semifinals last season, ending the year with a 19-3-3 record.

All of those stats culminated over the past three days in a celebration the Jaguars first experienced last season.

It was also the toughest field to date in the annual tournament.

For historical reference, the Jaguars defeated their four opponents in last season's home tourney — Lake Worth, Mineral Wells, Community and Stephenville — by a combined 18-0.

It's also relatively well documented that the Jaguars finished the 2017-18 campaign with the first-ever state championship in program history. For those who have forgotten, the Stephenville Honeybees, who were the defending 4A state champions, finished last season with a 21-4-1 record after falling to the Jaguars, 2-1, in the 4A Region I semifinals.

There was then the first year of the Frostbite Tournament, which saw Heritage fall to Abilene Wylie, 4-0, in the tournament championship in January 2017.

The tournament champion Lady Bulldogs (19-4-2) and runner-up Jaguars (21-4-3) both bowed out of the 4A playoffs in the regional quarterfinals later that season.

UP NEXT

The Jaguars fell on the road to 5A Red Oak on Tuesday, 3-2. Heritage is now 6-1-3 on the season and will shift focus to the Johnny Baggett Memorial Kickoff Classic, hosted by Birdville ISD.

