Three Lady Panthers reached double figures to propel Midlothian over the .500 mark in District 14-5A and provide their head coach with a proper celebration of win No. 200.

Only thing is, the victory Tuesday night against Corsicana was victory No. 201 for head coach Amy Tennison, as the milestone came Friday against Ennis. The team and fans then celebrated both wins on the court following the 76-24 rout.

Following the win and presentation of a blue Midlothian-themed basketball, Tennison said she thought her team played "really well" against Corsicana.

"We had a little bit of a lull defensively coming out to start the third quarter but, overall, our kids really set the tone defensively tonight, and that really starts our offense," Tennison added. "[...] We are continually gaining confidence in our execution and in how we are playing offensively and defensively. Our kids are coming in and making plays when they need to make them and we feel back about it."

Fresh off of her career-high 35-point showing in a 66-56 win against Ennis on Friday, sophomore guard Kierra Middleton tallied a game-high 17 points Tuesday.

Maeghan Palmer followed with 16 and Savanna Glossup chipped in 13. Jerica Henderson and Jackson scored eight points in the win, while Schreier had six, and Hughes and Reynolds added three.

The Lady Panthers improved to 17-9 on the season and 4-3 in District 14-5A with the victory, It was their third consecutive district win. They will face No. 20 Red Oak on at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

The (22-7, 6-1) Lady Hawks were upset on the road Tuesday against Cleburne, 64-61, suffering their first district loss of the season.

Midlothian lost the first matchup of the season against Red Oak at home, 63-58, on Dec. 14.