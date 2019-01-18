Following a historic run to the 4A state volleyball tournament, Timmi Blackshear has announced her plans to step away from the Midlothian Heritage volleyball program and coaching profession.

"Through a lot of prayer and honest, and sometimes painful reflection during the past few months, I have decided to step away from coaching and teaching," Blackshear announced Tuesday morning. "I have decided to go back to school so that I can pursue a different avenue of working with athletes and coaches."

Heritage finished the season with a 34-15 overall record en route to claiming the first-ever district championship, regional championship and state tournament appearance in just the program's fourth year of varsity action. The feats led to the district coaches choosing Blackshear as the District 17-4A coach of the year in just her second season leading the Jaguars program.

Blackshear recorded her first career victory while leading the Athens volleyball program on July 29, 2014. The win came against North Forney.

She was hired by Midlothian ISD on April 4, 2017, following a 403 season at Cleburne. Blackshear then won her 100th game on Aug. 18, 2017.

Under Blackshear's leadership, Heritage accumulated a 67-21 record and nine playoff victories over her two seasons as the head volleyball coach.

Blackshear also noted four words of wisdom that she hopes others in the coaching circle will take to heart.

She first encourages coaches to "get to a point where we can talk openly and honestly about the weight we carry each day so that you don’t carry it alone" and also noted success doesn't always mean that "it’s what you’re called to do or worth sacrificing your health and happiness for."

Extend grace and love to those around you, because some people may just be in a hard season of life," Blackshear added. "Find 'your people' and be intentional with your time investing in those relationships. Isolation is not of God, so the enemy loves to keep us there."

She then thanked her "people" for the support she has received during her tenure at Midlothian Heritage, as well as all of those who have supported and loved her through "this decision and continue to walk with me through this season of life."