Any pre-district worries should have already been eased for fans of the Midlothian Panthers boys' basketball team, especially after a 35-point victory against Corsicana on Tuesday.

The Panthers used double-digit scoring efforts from Zeke' Bennett, Nyk Madison and Omari Bobbitt to protect their home court, 75-40.

But, even with the victory that improved Midlothian to 5-0 in District 15-5A and 17-8 on the season, head boys' basketball coach Steven Middleton knows his team still has plenty to build upon.

"We played alright," Middleton said. "We played really well in spurts and really bad in spurts. It is a district victory so we have to be pleased with that."

Bennett led the way for the Panthers with 18 points, while Madison scored 13 and Bobbitt had 12. Jackson Tollefsbol, Kameron Scott and Haylen Mattiza both added nine points to the winning effort. Peyton Fitch and Denzel Davis rounded out the scoring with three and two points, respectively.

There will be no time for the Panthers to celebrate the victory, however. Because, as Middleton adequately put it, there is "a showdown Friday" against the also-district-unbeaten (21-5, 5-0) Red Oak Hawks.

"Red Oak is going to be a major challenge," Middleton added. "It's over there at their place and for the district lead, but these are the games that you really play basketball for. This is what it is about. This is true competition, playing a good team on their home floor. It should get you excited because you don't get this opportunity a whole lot."

The tipoff between the Hawks and Panthers is at 7:45 p.m. Friday in Red Oak.

____

Fred Phipps/Mirror contributed to this report.