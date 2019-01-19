We've celebrated as they have succeeded on the field, court and pitch. It is now time to properly honor those student-athletes that have made their communities proud.

The Waxahachie Daily Light is excited to launch the inaugural All-Ellis County high school all-star preps awards, which will include individual players- and coaches-of-the-year recipients.

This annual yearlong celebration of athletic achievements will culminate at the 2019 All-Ellis County All-Star Preps awards sports banquet to be held Tuesday evening, June 11 at the Waxahachie Civic Center. The banquet will honor the top prep athletes from 14 high schools within the county.

The awards banquet, which will have a hall-of-fame worthy keynote speaker to be announced in the coming weeks, will be open to the public and ticket information will soon be available at www.WaxahachieTX.com.

“The Daily Light is excited to launch this important recognition event to the deserving all-star athletes across Ellis County,” said Travis Smith, executive editor of the Daily Light and its sister media outlets. “We have listened to area coaches on what they wanted and I am thrilled to launch our best-of-prep sports event this year. We can't wait to announce our once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear from a world-famous sports personality during the awards banquet.”

The All-Ellis County first- and second-team honorees will receive invitations to the banquet, as well as all of the county's state championship qualifiers in track and field, cross-country, swimming, golf, tennis and wrestling. Student-athletes and coaches will also be selected for prestigious overall awards. All of our honorees will attend complimentary thanks to our generous sponsors.

“I have great respect for student-athletes and coaches,” Smith said. “It takes a lot of dedication and drive to be No. 1, and we are honored to be providing a recognition outlet to these very deserving individuals. Our commitment is to be more local, more often, and to connect with our amazing community. I can’t think of something more local in our community than our high school students and superlative coaches.”

The Daily Light All-Ellis County selection committee will select the All-Ellis County teams for the team sports at the end of their seasons, with the first announcement being the standout volleyball student-athletes in our Jan. 20 edition.

The sports from which All-Ellis County teams are selected include football (big and small schools), volleyball, boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, baseball and softball.

Coaches and superlative players — Coach of the Year finalists, Most Valuable Player finalists, etc. — are also recognized on each team with the overall winner being announced at the awards banquet on June 11th.

All-Ellis County selection is based on input from local coaches, all-district votes, season statistics and playoff performance, as well as also through observation of athletes during game coverage.

We can not pull off something like this without the communities help. If you or your business is interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities, please call (972) 937-3310.