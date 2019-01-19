An Ennis man believed to be responsible for the shooting death of another man on Friday night behind a liquor store was arrested without incident early Saturday morning.

Ellis County Sheriff's Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald confirmed through a press release that Timothy Brown, of Ennis, was identified as the shooter in the murder of Donald Claxton, also of Ennis, through overnight investigations.

According to the release, Ellis County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting behind the Spec's Liquor Store in Garrett at 10:43 p.m. Friday, where witnesses reported a male had been shot and was lying in a driveway of a mobile home in the 4000 block of Spur 469.

Claxton was taken from the scene by AMR ambulance to Ennis Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased by Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Chris Macon. The area where the shooting occurred was then processed by the Ellis County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division and crime scene investigators. Ellis County CID identified Brown as the shooter through those investigations.

Brown was apprehended early Saturday without incident in Ennis and transported to the Wayne McCollum Detention Center in Waxahachie.

"The Ellis County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Texas Department of Public Safety, Ennis Police Department, Palmer Police Department, Garrett Police Department and AMR medics," Fitzgerald expressed in the release. "No law enforcement officers were injured in Brown's apprehension."