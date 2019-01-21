The Association of Texas Small School Bands recently announced the selection of the 2019 All-State Band where seven Waxahachie, one Maypearl and one Palmer student were acknowledged with this prestigious honor.

More than 10,000 high school band students across Texas auditioned in 22 different regions. The top chairs in each region advanced to one of the five area auditions held last weekend where only 280 of the 2,288 students were selected for all-state honors.

Maypearl High School band member, Jordan Chenault, was selected to be a member in the All-State band. Chenault is a student of Elizabeth Mora and plays the clarinet at school under the direction of Dallas Dees.

This is the first time for Chenault to perform as a member of the ATSSB All-State Band. Her other interests at Maypearl High include her roles as drum major, senior class president, National Honors Society president and band club president. She is also active in church activities at the First Baptist Church of Maypearl and enjoys volunteering and weekly bible study. She is the daughter of Stephanie Milam and Bryant Chenault.

Palmer High School student John Mabry will also be featured in the All-State band. The senior plays the tuba.

Midlothian High School had two students make the All-State Band, which included Connor Rury, junior, who plays the oboe and Bryan Lugo, junior, who plays the tuba.

Waxahachie High school students include:

Lilyanna Armstrong | b-flat clarinet

Lilyanna is in the 10th grade, and this is her second year to make All-State. She is a two-year high school All-Region Band member, a two-year Area qualifier, and also made the All-Region Orchestra and the All-Region Jazz Band for the first time this year. Lilyanna aims to be the first four-year All-State musician from Waxahachie High School.

Benjamin Barker | jazz piano

Ben is in the 11th grade, and this is his first year to make an All-State ensemble. He is a three-year All-Region Band member, a one-year All-Region Orchestra member, a three-year All-Region Jazz Ensemble member and a five-time Area qualifier (for piano and bassoon). Ben is the number one ranked high school jazz pianist in Texas this year.

Joseph Burk | tenor trombone

Joey is in the 12th grade, and this is his first year to make the All-State Band. He is a four-year All-Region Band member, a six-time Area player (for jazz and concert), a three-year All-Region Jazz player, and a two-year Region Orchestra member. Joey plans to attend the University of North Texas to study music performance.

Alexandria Lopez | b-flat clarinet

Alex is in the 12th grade, and this is her second year to make the All-State Band. She is a four-year All-Region Band member and a three-year Area qualifier. Alex plans to attend the University of North Texas next year.

Caitlin Richardson | alto clarinet

Caitlin is in the 11th grade, and this is her first year to make the All-State Band. She is a three-year All-Region Band member and a two-year Area player. Caitlin was first in her audition room at Area, which allowed her to send in a recording with the other top alto clarinet players from around the state. Of those top eight players in the state, Caitlin was ranked number two.

Ashtin Rostetter | jazz trumpet

Ashtin is in the 11th grade, and this is his first year to make an All-State ensemble. He is a three-year All-Region Band member, a three-year All-Region Jazz Ensemble member and a four-time Area qualifier (for jazz and concert). Ashtin is ranked 8th in the state for jazz trumpet.

Emma Watson | French horn

Emma is in the 10th grade, and this is her first year to make the All-State band. She is a two-year high school All-Region Band member, a two-year Area qualifier, and she also made the All-Region Orchestra for the first time this year.

WHS also had another two students who were one chair away and named alternates:

Emmeline Bearden | bass clarinet

Emmeline is in the 12th grade and has served as Drum Major of the Spirit of Waxahachie for two years, as well as being a multi-year member of the state champion WHS Wind Ensemble. She is a four-year All-Region Band member and a three-year Area qualifier. Emmeline plans to attend Baylor University where she plans to double major in professional writing and political science with the intention of moving on to law school.

Nayeli Cruz | flute

Nayeli is in the 12th grade and is a multi-year member of the state champion WHS Wind Ensemble. She is a three-year All-Region Band member, and this was her first time to qualify for Area. Nayeli plans to attend Navarro College and then matriculate into Texas Women’s University to study dentistry.

These students will meet in rehearsals in San Antonio Feb. 13—16 and will present a concert at 9 a.m. on the final day. The show will take place at the Lila Cockerell theater of the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center in downtown San Antonio. The All-State Jazz Ensemble will perform at 11:30 a.m. in the Convention Center Hemisfair ballroom one.