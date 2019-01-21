Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Waxahachie is now under the new presidential leadership of Will Turner.

Turner joined the Baylor Scott & White family seven years ago at the Hillcrest campus in Waco. He started his first five years there as an associate director of physician services and left in 2017 as the director of hospital operations.

He then took an opportunity at the Carrollton campus as the interim president, where he oversaw operations for 216 beds and over 600 employees, which is slightly larger than the current 129-bed, 1,200-employee Waxahachie campus.

Turner and his wife, Melanie, along with their rescue dog will soon move from Frisco to Waxahachie. The location of the Waxahachie campus was the most appealing to Turner, as his parents have resided in the Corsicana and Temple area all of his adult life.

“We will be a lot closer to family, and I think this is a lot more our speed," Turner explained. "Gosh, like I said, the reputation of this facility, the culture. You know, obviously, it's a beautiful, new facility, but the sense of community and the awesome work that goes on here every day just really is an exciting opportunity to step in.”

Melanie and Turner met at Texas Tech University, where she later became a licensed surgical nurse.

When the Turners are not at work, they venture out to Lake Texoma. Turner noted he grew up on the lake in San Angelo, "terribly plays golf” and spends quality time with his family with nieces and nephews.

Science courses in high school initially piqued his interest in the health care system. That passion led to a Bachelor of Arts with honors in biochemistry and then a Masters of Bachelor Arts in management and entrepreneurship at Texas Tech.

“I worked at the health sciences center at Texas Tech and got into medical school in my undergrad and just decided that was God was leading me down a different path,” Turner elaborated.

Turner went into pharmaceuticals as a professional sales representative for Abbott Labs, driving around West Texas.

“I just didn’t feel that connection with people like I wasn’t making the difference that I wanted,” Turner expressed.

He made the decision to obtain his MBA in healthcare administration at Baylor University. “And the great thing about getting into this side of the industry, there is a team atmosphere in everything we do,” Turner described. “I’m here to serve in what we build together.”

Turner explained his role at the hospital as president and shared the most important duty to fulfill is the promise to provide excellent and affordable care, as well as, the establishment of additional services as the campus transitions into a regional, full-service hospital.

Another goal of his is “working hard to lower the cost of care, making healthcare more affordable. Some of the main things we try to do is be efficient with the resources that we have. The intent is to make it cheaper for the patient.”

Turner exudes a personable temperament and a passion for helping others. His faith is fundamental to him, and he is a leader that puts his teammates first. These attributes were recognized in his resume and interview.

Steve Newton, the West Region Baylor Scott & White Health president noted that Turner stood out as the ideal candidate to serve as the president of the Waxahachie campus.

“Will’s leadership experience at both Carrollton and Hillcrest and his passion for making a difference in the lives of our patients and their families will propel Waxahachie forward as we build off the legacy we created together of delivering quality, compassionate care to our community,” Newton stated.

Prior to Turner's acceptance of the positions, Chris York served as the president of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Waxahachie. York accepted a position with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Grapevine and started in late August of 2018.

- - - - - -

Ashley Ford