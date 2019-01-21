MIDLOTHIAN

Midlothian Police are searching for a Hispanic male suspect in his mid-40s who is believed to have committed an aggravated robbery on the shoulder of East Highway 287 on Tuesday.

At around 6:07 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, Midlothian Police officers were dispatched to an assault in progress near the 2800 block of East Highway 287. According to a press release, a male subject was seen by a witness being kicked on the ground by another male suspect next to a Ford Mustang.

When officers pulled in to the scene, a young male covered in blood exited the vehicle and approached one of the officers. The young man stated that a car cut him off and struck the front right fender of his vehicle. When he pulled over, the suspect pulled him out of his vehicle and began to assault him.

The Midlothian Fire Department arrived at the scene to assist and helped transport the individual to a hospital. Upon further investigation, officers found out that the victim had just left the Chase Bank at 1371 West Main Street after withdrawing cash from the ATM.

Police later determined that the victim’s phone and withdrawn cash were taken from him during the assault. Two investigators are working the case and have contacted Chase Bank to obtain video surveillance from the location.

At the time of publishing, the only lead police have is that the suspect’s vehicle is a potentially small blue or green SUV with damage on the back left quarter panel area. Police have released an image of the victim's car damaged by the suspect's vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, contact Midlothian Police at 972-775-3333.