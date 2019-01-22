Three students had the honor to represent Waxahachie ISD in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL earlier this month.

Waxahachie High School students Raynie Spaniel, senior, and Natalie Jones, sophomore, owned the field during the halftime performance, while, Howard Junior High eighth-grader McKenna Stracener represented Boston the Brave mascot on the 50-yard line.

Stracener was also accompanied by the Frank Seale Middle School and Midlothian High School mascots. FSMS eighth-grader, Adin Shaver, represented Shadow for his second year, while MHS senior Sarah Phillips represented Sue the Panther. This was Phillip's sixth and final year to make it as an All-American mascot.

The two dancers participated at the All-American Dance Drill Team camp over the summer, where they were acknowledged as All-American dancers.

This was the second year for Spaniel to perform at the Citrus Bowl.

Spaniel, who is a first Lieutenant Charmer, has an extensive background in dance and has been performing since the early age of two. Jones is a sophomore Maiden.

Stracener qualified for the All-American team when she attended the Universal Cheerleaders Association camp last summer. Out of 20 other middle school students, Stracener was the only one to put her routine to the test. Her braveness paid off and earned her a spot to at the Citrus Bowl.

Stracener spent the following months baking cookies and selling them to friends, family and strangers. Cookie sales boomed, and the brave mascot purchased a ticket to perform in Orlando.

During the trip to Orlando, the girls went to Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and Universal Studios, and had an evening and full day of rehearsal.

"Raynie and Natalie represented Waxahachie, the Charmers, and the Maidens with style and grace," said Charmers director Erica Wilcox. "It will be an experience they always will remember, and they are most grateful."