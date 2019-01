At its new Midlothian location, Jersey Mike’s Subs is giving away free sandwiches.

Patrons can go into the new location and donate at least $2 to Manna House, a community outreach organization, and receive a coupon for a free sub, which expires Sunday.

During its Wednesday opening, the location gave out 3,200 coupons for donations, franchise owner Chad Huffhines said.

The promotion runs until Sunday and is only valid at the Midlothian location at 2210 FM 663.