The Last Call Ultimate Boutique Sale will bring in vendors to help women be styled for an affordable price this weekend in Waxahachie.

The first shopping extravaganza took place in August, where vendors liquidated spring and summer products. Amber Caverly, owner of The Velvet Angel and who spearheaded Last Call Ultimate Boutique Sale, explained the first event brought in over 500 patrons. She expects about 500 more visitors at the Waxahachie Civic Center on Saturday for the new season of buying.

“It was so successful in August that we decided to do it two times a year because there are two major selling seasons for boutiques,” Caverly elaborated. “Having two events a year will give us the opportunity to sell year-round clothing.”

The LAST Call Boutique Sale is an ideal opportunity for vendors to liquidate last season retail, but Caverly and Stephani Schaefer, co-organizer, wanted to put more focus on the shoppers this year.

“You can come here and be styled at a discounted rate,” Caverly said.

The mission for the seasonal event is to recreate an individual's personal style.

So far, a free make-over was awarded to Waxahachie local Charlotte Roath to provide a fresh and energized look. This tradition will continue for each Last Call event.

There will be 21 boutiques and vendors at the Waxahachie Civic Center on Saturday all to offer discounts of at least 20 percent off.

“It was so successful last year that all the merchants that participated are coming back, plus seven new ones,” Caverly noted with excitement.

Seven local vendors will be featured along with 14 others from New Braunfels to Weatherford and all over North Texas. Locals include Copper Rose Boutique in Forreston, Georgia Blue Boutique, Kimmy’s Boutique, The Wandering Cactus, The Velvet Angel, Multitudes and Three Bears Headquarters.

Caverly did note that Texas Country musician Randy Roger’s wife, Chelsea, would be featured at Last Call with clothing from her store River Rose that opened in 2014.

“A lot of these girls are online, so they don’t have brick and mortar stores,” Caverly explained. “This gives brick and mortar and online boutiques an opportunity — not only for shoppers but the vendors too to liquidate inventory.”

Southwestern Assemblies of God University students will also present a unique booth. They will sell baked goods to raise funds to travel to South Asia with the intercultural studies department. The students' mission is to further English education at both Muslim and Buddhist temples. The same group will also spread joy at an orphanage during their stay. A team of six students is in need to raise $3,500 to cover airfare, meals, lodging, and travel within the country.

All beverage sales on Saturday will also benefit the SAGU students as well.

LOCAL IMPACT

The store manager of Three Bears Headquarters, Victoria Lanas, touched on the uniqueness of the Last Call event and that boutiques benefit from it.

Lanas said events like Last Call help spread awareness of the business itself. Lanas explained that customers do not realize where the store operates since it is located a couple blocks outside of downtown Waxahachie.

“People from Waxahachie don’t even realize that we are in Waxahachie until we go to one of the local shows," Lanas explained. "So it’s super great for us to meet people from the town that we actually live in.”

Last Call also is the ideal time to move inventory off the shelves and freshen up the racks with a new season of retail. “It’s better for us to put it out there in a setting like Last Call because there’s a lot of foot traffic for an event like that,” Lanas noted.

In August, Lanas hit the store goal with the number of merchandise sold. “There were also so many great vendors there that we shopped ourselves because it was hard to pass up those great deals they had," Lanas said.

Lanas explained Last Call is a unique opportunity for store owners to liquidate last season’s trends and said, “Even as a shopper or customer, I have never been to something like this either. I think it’s super great.”

Ticket for Last Call the Ultimate Boutique Sale can be purchased on Eventbrite or for a discounted rate, and pre-sale tickets can be bought at The Velvet Angel, located at 301 S Rogers St., for 20 percent off.

The shopping event will begin Friday with a VIP Sip N’ Shop that includes three free alcoholic beverages and appetizers from 4—9 p.m. Early access shopping tickets for Friday costs $25. A Friday ticket also grants access on Saturday, where tickets cost $10 for general admission. The event will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.

People also have the opportunity to earn a free ticket through an online promotion that ends Thursday night. Black and white Last Call signs are scattered around Waxahachie. A person has to take a picture with the sign, post the photo on Facebook and tag @LastCallTX. Show the post when entering the event and that will grant an individual free admission.

Ashley Ford | @aford_news | 469-517-1450