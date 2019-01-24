Midlothian City Council discussed possible regulations to include in a new conservation district, which is currently being reviewed by city staff.

During the Tuesday meeting, Planning Director Trenton Robertson presented the research done regarding the possible conservation district for council’s approval at a later date.

The district’s purpose is to maintain the character of the original town, which includes a historic style of buildings. Its boundaries, if approved by council at a later date, will border W. Avenue A, 14th Street, Walter Stephenson and Overlook Drive.

Homeowners within those boundaries with historic home structures would be susceptible to regulations. These home styles include Craftsman, Folk Victorian, Minimal Traditional, Queen Anne, Ranch and National Folk.

Robertson told the council that it has the option to regulate the materials used to renovate historic homes and commercial buildings within those boundaries.

Council member Mike Rodgers said he is concerned about limiting what homeowners can do to their homes and thinks there should be a limit. He argued homeowners should renovate if it maintains its historic look.

City Manager Chris Dick said he doesn’t see a problem with allowing different building materials, but the decision is ultimately up to the council.

“If it looks the same, no problem,” council member Joe Frizzell added in agreement to Dick and the rest of the council.

Some of the possible regulations discussed include fencing height and materials, a percentage of renovations allowed before requiring council approval and building materials.

Council member Justin Coffman said his main concern is costing people out of their home with regulations.

Council took no action on the item, and the Conservative District is not in place at this time. Robertson and his team will continue researching and present a proposal to council in the coming weeks for approval.

The next council meeting is 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 104 West Avenue E.