The highest academically-rated high school in Ellis County is now accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year. If interested in engineering, health science, or obtaining a college associate's degree for free, now is the time to apply to Waxahachie Global High.

Global has been nationally ranked as one of the top high schools by U.S. News and World Report since 2014, and every year at least 90 percent of its seniors also graduate from Navarro College with their first college degree a week before graduating from high school.

"We are a small campus with a family atmosphere," Global principal Ken Lynch said. "We are an open enrollment campus, meaning anyone who can get here can come. We have students from other districts as far away as Corsicana or as close as Red Oak."

Global provides a jump start experience into academics for students who are willing to make a commitment and save thousands in college costs.

Global is an Early College High School and has partnerships with both the University of Austin at Tyler and Navarro College. This allows students to have zero tuition, college fees, and charge for those crazy expensive books.

"Global High School, the best-kept secret in Ellis County since 2007," Lynch expressed.

If interested in enrollment, contact Jennifer Fryar at Global by calling 972-923-4761 or email her at Jfryar@wisd.org.