Two student-athletes, a basketball coach, a supporter and three Panther basketball teams comprise the newest inductees for the Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor.

The recipients will be inducted into the Hall of Honor at the banquet from 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 at Heritage High School. Tickets can be purchased at www.midlothianhoh.com/tickets/ for $35, each.

Adam Carlisle

Athlete - Track

Class of 1999

Adam played tennis at Midlothian High School for four years. His Sophomore year he won the district title with a 7-0 record and an overall record of 34-3. He lost in the semi-final round of the regional tournament to the eventual state champion.

As a junior, he once again won district and attained an overall record of 39-3. Adam has the distinction of being the first Midlothian tennis player to qualify for the state tournament. Once again, he lost to the eventual state champion.

Adam's senior season saw him win a district title for the third year in a row. Losing in the quarterfinal round of the regional tournament, he was 30-5 for the season. Finishing his career at MHS with a record of 127-21. He was named first team all-district as well as district player of the year his sophomore through senior years.

Adam attended Cameron University in Oklahoma for two years on a tennis scholarship before transferring to Baylor University.

Cal Daves

Supporter

Cal Daves was involved with the Athletic Booster Club at MHS from 1988-1996. Cal served as the Booster Club President for many years and continued to serve after his sons had graduated from MHS.

Cal along with his wife, Elaine, were passionate about their service to young people. Organizing and running the concession stands at sporting events became an art form under Cal and Elaine. His dedication and commitment came in serving others and kids were always at the forefront of those Cal wanted to give back to.

Rick Pinson

Coach - Basketball, Track, Cross Country

1996-2012

Rick Pinson was a basketball coach. Rick started his career as a head coach at his alma mater, King High School, in Corpus Christi.

A career that began in 1979 would take him from Corpus Christi to Wellington as well as Brownfield along with Bastrop before finding his home in Midlothian. 1996 began a span of 16 years at MHS where Rick coached girls basketball, cross country and track.

To say simply that Rick coached is an understatement by all standards. He excelled as a mentor and coach to girl's athletics all along his career. Before coming to Midlothian, Rick coached district championships in basketball on two occasions, bi-district three times and area champion once. He was named coach of the year three times.

He also was accomplished in track and cross country, having had regional qualifiers and state participants in both sports. That is why Midlothian knew exactly what they were getting when they hired Rick Pinson — a coach and a leader. A career that would see him exceed the milestone of 500 wins in basketball that included an area championship in 1996-97, bi-district championships in 2001-02 as well as 2005-06. He was honored to be named coach of the year in 2006.

In cross country, he led regional qualifying teams in 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2005. He coached a state qualifier as well as a state qualifying team. In track, he coached eight regional qualifiers. Rick Pinson was respected by his peers as well as his students. He was one of the good guys.

Yes, Rick Pinson was a coach — and a very good one!

Janet “Jan” Gaston

Athlete - Basketball

Class of 1975

Jan Gaston was a four year standout as a basketball player at Midlothian High School. She was a varsity player for four years where she earned all-district honors all four years. She was incredibly smooth but fiercely competitive as an athlete.

After her celebrated high school career, Jan went on to play at Navarro College for two years and then went to SMU and played two years where she saw girls basketball transition from a half-court game to a full-court game.

As an athlete, Jan was successful in every phase. A leader in scoring at MHS Jan continued that throughout her career, having averaged 16 points per game with SMU.

1967, ‘68, ‘69 Boys Basketball

The late 60s was a great time to watch basketball in Midlothian. Under the direction of Earl W. Dieterich, the legendary MHS basketball coach, Midlothian was a force to be reckoned with during basketball season.

1967 was a memorable season, as the Panthers went undefeated in district play at 12-0. They continued their success winning bi-district but fell short at regional, losing to Wolfe City. Along the way the 1966-67 Panther team set school records in the following categories at the time:

Wins in a season at 29 games

Least number of games lost at 4

Most points scored in a season at 2,224 Most points averaged per game at 67.4

Most district wins in one season at 12

The team was led by captains Doug Kuykendall and John Tallie. The 1967 team included George Bryant, Mike Foster, Sid Kuykendall, Tommy Lowe, Steve McMillion, Walter Miller, Ronnie Morgan and Steve Sewell.

Managers were Mark Eaton, Terry Kelly, Mike Mclemore and Gary Woodard. Scorekeepers were Sheridith Curtis and Sherry McElroy

The following year, 1968, was another successful season. However, the Panthers fell short of winning a district title.

The Panthers were 8-2 in district play, losing both games to Italy who eventually qualified for the state tournament. Playing a total of 30 games the Panthers ended the season with a record of 22-8.

Captains for 1968 were Mike Foster and Ronnie Morgan. The team included Tommy Baxter, Billy Blevins, Gerald Curry, David Kuykendall, Sid Kuykendall, Hosie Miller, Steve Sewell and Delbert Ward.

Managers were Mark Eaton, Sammy Logan and Craig Brashear. Scorekeepers were Sherry McElroy and Connie Smith.

The final year, 1969, was a season that presented another set of obstacles to the Panthers. Specifically, it was a season that saw Midlothian move up in classification from 1A to 2A and a much tougher set of opponents.

But, most importantly, Fort Worth Kirkpatrick was included in the Panthers new district. Losing two times to Kirkpatrick, the eventual state champion, the Panthers only posted one other loss in district play, which came against DeSoto in a contest that was stopped due to a players confrontation between the two teams.

The Panthers were 25-5 on the season and along the way won the Midlothian tournament, the Round Rock tournament and placed second in the Cleburne tournament.

The 1969 team established the following records at the time:

Most points scored in a season at 2,230

Most points averaged per game at 74.35

Most team assists in one season at 352

Best free throw game percentage 84% ( 16 of 19)

Behind the high octane offense of Sid Kuykendall and Hosie Miller, the Panthers were entertaining and played to large crowds at all games. The basketball game was the place to be.

Captains were Sid Kuykendall and Hosie Miller. Team members included Jimmy Adamek, Gerald Curry, David Kuykendall, Sammy Logan, Jerry Meador, Steve Sewell, James Starks, Robert Starks, Delbert Ward and Mike Wooley.

Managers were Craig Brashear, Hector Chapa, Mike Willis and Wayne Woodard. Scorekeepers were Lynn Emerson and Connie Smith. The bench assistant was C. Randall Hill.

During the three years of 1967-69, the Midlothian Panthers achieved a phenomenal record of 76 wins against 20 losses. This was a period in time when living in a small town held many advantages.

Midlothian's advantage came in having Earl Dieterich as a coach who demanded the most from his players — and players that did not want to let their coach down. Yes, those were the good old days for sure.