Owners of Performance Medicine and Sports Therapy welcomed patrons to its new Midlothian location.

Senior partner Brad Collins used an oversized pair of scissors to cut the ribbon draped across the front entrance of the new Performance Medicine and Sports Therapy building. With a snip and applause, it was opened to the public on Jan. 17 at 460 South 14th Street in Midlothian.

Collins said it is great to have a business back in Midlothian and thinks the future looks bright for the company.

“We’re always looking for the next thing, and we’re always looking to go to the next level,” he added.

Collins has had several businesses in Midlothian since 2005, but Performance Medicine and Sports Therapy is his third location and latest venture.

The company’s goal is to provide non-invasive health care with a focus on helping athletes reach the peak of their ability. Performance Medicine and Sports Therapy combines multiple disciplines like chiropractic and massage to better serve its patients, managing partner Derek Gove said.

For services, it accepts insurance providers including Humana, Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Aetna and Cigna. It is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. - noon.

He added that the location is optimal for servicing the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity,” he said.

Before the ribbon cutting, about 50 community members circled in and out of the new facility. Treadmills, medicine balls and other workout equipment lined the walls. Private consultation rooms were just beyond the workout room and massage tables were ready to be used.

Most in attendance heard about the opening through the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce and saw it as a chance to meet other business people.

Chamber interim president Tommy Blake moved throughout the crowd and introduced the new Chamber members at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We’re glad to have you,” he said to Collins and Gove’s team.

He noted that the state of the art facility will offer Midlothian residents something new to the community.

“You got a fantastic place here,” he said.