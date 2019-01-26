Ellis County high school soccer teams continued their regular seasons Friday night. Results compiled by The Daily Light, as powered by the All-Ellis County committee, include:

WAXAHACHIE

Girls

Six Waxahachie Lady Indians scored eight goals to soundly defeated the Grand Prairie Young Women's Leadership Academy at home on Friday, 8-nil.

Alyssa Stevens and Peyton Renfro both scored a pair of goals, while Haylie Beard, Angel Garfias, Eleigh Warren and Danielle Kyle also found the back of the net to improve the Lady Indians to 11-1 on the season and 2-0 in District 7-6A.

The Lady Indians defeated DeSoto to open district action on Tuesday, 6-0. They return to the field Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Mansfield Lake Ridge.

Boys

Joshua Redding continued his stellar play in goal with a fifth consecutive clean sheet to led the Waxahachie Indians to a 1-nil victory Friday at home against WT White.

Emmanuel Nwokonko supplied the lone Waxahachie goal on a Michael McKay assist. The goal was just the second this season for Nwokonko, while the helper was McKay's first.

The win improved the Indians to 7-1-1 on the season.

Waxahachie begins District 7-6A action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against DeSoto at Stuart B. Lumpkins Stadium. The team will also host senior night activities.

RED OAK

Girls

The Lady Hawks ended their District 14-5A opener against Joshua in a 1-1 draw.

Both goals came in the first half, with freshman Sarah Zamora supplying the lone Red Oak goal on a Brooke Scott assist.

The Lady Hawks are now 12-1-1 on the season and are led by senior Makayla Rushing's county-leading 23 goals. Madison Humphrey has also added 10 goals and a team-high 12 assists.

Boys

The Red Oak boys fell to 3-7 on the season and 0-1 in District 14-5A with a 2-1 road loss Friday night against Joshua.

ENNIS

Girls

The Lady Lions of Ennis defeated Corsicana in their District 14-5A opener, 1-0.

Jazmin Esparza scored the lone goal in the first half.

Boys

Both teams scored twice in the first half, but it was a second-half Lion goal that gave Ennis a home District 14-5A win against Corsicana on Friday, 3-2.

Marc Padilla and Rodrigo Lozano scored for the Lions in the first half on assists by Luis Facio and Bryson Bolton, respectively. Padilla netted the match-winner in the final minute of the second half.

The Lions are now 8-5 on the season.

The Lady Lions and Lions face Red Oak on Tuesday at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., respectively.

MIDLOTHIAN HIGH

Girls

The Lady Panthers entered Friday 6-2-2 overall. A final score was not available at the time of publication.

Boys

The Panthers opened the District 14-5A slate with a four-goal performance at home Friday night against Waco University.

Midlothian scored twice in each half for the 4-2 win to improve to 3-4-3 on the season.

The Panther received goals from Erick Guerra, Justin Barnett, Arron Young and Tanner Henderson. Assists were provided by Barnett, Jonathan Thomas and Christian Naizer (2).

Both Midlothian teams face Cleburne on the road Tuesday at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE

Girls

Midlothian Heritage defeated Mabank in a potential 4A Region II playoff preview, 3-1, on Friday night.

The Jaguars received goals from Grayce Davis, Hannah Dorsey and Savana Conde on assists by Allie Beller and Kylar Kenter (2).

The Heritage girls are now 9-1-3 on the season. They return to the pitch at 5 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Aledo.

Boys

The Midlothian Heritage boys' soccer team defeated Fort Worth Castleberry at WO Barnes Stadium on Friday night, 2-1.

Heritage is now 9-3-1 on the season.

The Jaguars face Aledo at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Aledo.

LIFE WAXAHACHIE

Girls

A final score was not available at the time of publication.

Boys

The Mustangs defeated Cleburne on the road Friday, 1-nil. Life Waxahachie is now 6-3-4 on the season.

FERRIS

Girls

The Ferris' girls soccer team fell at home Wednesday against Carrollton Ranchview, 1-0, to drop to 7-9-1 on the season.

Sophomore forward Mariah Diaz leads the Lady Yellow Jackets with five goals on the season.

Boys

Wilmer-Hutchins scored a pair of goals in each half Friday night to spend the Ferris Yellow Jackets, 4-0.

Ferris fell to 5-6 on the season with the loss.

Senior Alexis Palos leads Ferris with four goals scored and three assists on the season.

_____

To submit soccer scores, updates or story ideas, email Travis M. Smith at tsmith@waxahachietx.com. Countywide updates are powered by The Daily Light's All-Ellis County committee.